McDonald County prepares for summer school program

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Educators prepare for summer school as the regular year comes to an end.

The Mcdonald County School system received supplies for the upcoming summer school program ‘Summer Journey’.

The goal of the program is to prepare students for their next school year, and that includes giving them the proper supplies to succeed.

“Students opened the boxes and got busy with the supplies they need,” Stated McDonald County High School Principal Angie Brewer. “Since it’s such a hands-on program, there are a lot of supplies. You know, everything from cotton balls, and colored pencils to pretty sophisticated electronics.”

The summer school program begins on June first through the 29th.

Find out more tonight on KOAM news on Channel 7 or the KOAM+ App.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.