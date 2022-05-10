ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald County, MO

McDonald County prepares for summer school program

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20qddt_0fZYXkX600

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Educators prepare for summer school as the regular year comes to an end.

The Mcdonald County School system received supplies for the upcoming summer school program ‘Summer Journey’.

The goal of the program is to prepare students for their next school year, and that includes giving them the proper supplies to succeed.

“Students opened the boxes and got busy with the supplies they need,” Stated McDonald County High School Principal Angie Brewer. “Since it’s such a hands-on program, there are a lot of supplies. You know, everything from cotton balls, and colored pencils to pretty sophisticated electronics.”

The summer school program begins on June first through the 29th.

Find out more tonight on KOAM news on Channel 7 or the KOAM+ App.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

JHS students participate in walkout protest

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local high school students organized a walkout today. More than 30 Joplin High School students participated in the walkout, protesting the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade. Students gathered around the flag pole for about 45 minutes today starting at noon. They were making their voices...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Allen County trail system expands

IOLA, Kan.– There’s good news for lovers of the outdoors, biking and walking trails in Southeast Kansas are expanding. Last week, Thrive Allen County celebrated the newest trail, at Allen Community College. “This wraps into more than 60 miles of trails and routes that we now have here in Allen County,” said Lisse Regehr, President, and CEO of Thrive Allen...
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Mcdonald County, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Government
County
Mcdonald County, MO
Mcdonald County, MO
Government
KYTV

County leaders weigh options for historic Boone County, Ark. Courthouse

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - With the future of the historic Boone County Courthouse under discussion, one idea includes making it a restaurant and the focal point of a previously proposed entertainment district. In February, Boone County purchased the First Presbyterian Church on North Arbor Drive for courthouse offices. The new...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#School Supplies#School Principal#Channel 7#Koam News Now
THV11

Officials capture big alligator in small Arkansas town

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Officials on Wednesday night successfully captured an alligator in Monticello, Arkansas. According to MonticelloLive, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission captured the alligator around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 138, also known as Winchester Road. While the men worked to tie it up, the gator...
MONTICELLO, AR
KOCO

Oklahoma boarding school among unmarked burial sites found

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma schools were among some unmarked burial sites found at more than 50 Indian boarding schools. The federal government said that unmarked burial sites were found at more than 50 Indian boarding schools. They also said more than 500 children died while at these schools and they expect that count to go up.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lawrence County Record

New nurse practitioner in Aurora cares for her hometown

Looney, nurse practitioner, joins Mercy Clinic Family Medicine. The newest nurse practitioner at Mercy Clinic Family Medicine – Aurora didn’t have to look far to see where she could make a difference in the lives of others. “I was born and raised in Aurora, so it was only...
AURORA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KYTV

Some Missouri counties no longer report COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri added 4,016 new COVID-19 cases in the last week. The state no longer reports daily numbers for each county. Some counties have stopped posting their daily or weekly cause counts online. The Webster County Public Health Unit is one of the counties that does not...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
aymag.com

New Food Truck Court Open for Business in Northwest Arkansas

Food truck season has officially taken off for the summer season, and in Northwest Arkansas, food trucks can be found parked from Bentonville to Fayetteville and towns in between. While food truck courts are not a new concept for any city in NWA, The Boardwalk, the region’s newest food truck stop, is now up and running at 3445 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy