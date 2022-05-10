ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, Vietnamese residents mourn loss of community leader

By Tran Nguyen
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 2 days ago

The South Bay is mourning the death of a community leader who dedicated years of his life to uplifting the Vietnamese community and revitalizing downtown San Jose.

Thang Do, CEO of San Jose-based architecture firm Aedis Architects and co-founding member of the Progressive Vietnamese American Organization (PIVOT), died Sunday due to health issues at the age of 62. He’s survived by his wife Grace Liu and four children.

Do, a refugee who fled Vietnam in 1975, supported himself through college. He earned his degree in architecture from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo College of Architecture and Environmental Design. He called the South Bay home for roughly four decades. As a San Jose planning commissioner and board member of the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association, Do played a pivotal role in the efforts to revitalize downtown San Jose . Do worked with the city, nonprofits and local businesses to transform South First Street and the SoFa District .

“Many of us lost a friend this weekend, and the community lost a giant,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a social media post. “Thang Do bestowed beauty on our city with everything he designed at Aedis Architecture, with a passion for sustainability and for telling each community’s unique story. Thang’s own story was remarkable, having escaped the Vietnam War to build an incredible life and family—here with his wife Grace Liu—always giving back to the community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46K6sX_0fZYXETy00
Thang Do (left) is pictured here with his wife Grace Liu and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. Photo courtesy of the mayor’s office.

A legacy in San Jose

Do was also the lead architect in the first-of-its-kind Vietnamese American Service Center on Tully Road, a project he called a milestone of his career. Do brought his experience and perspective as a Vietnamese immigrant into the design of the building , which features a large yellow letter V representing Vietnamese people in the main lobby, images of a bamboo edge and rice paddy fields and an overhead art installation that resembles the shape of an iconic Vietnamese conical hat.

As a community activist, Do spearheaded efforts to empower the local Vietnamese culture.

In 2017, Do co-founded PIVOT to help bring the Vietnamese community together as older and younger generations saw the political disconnect widen between them under the Trump administration . Do took on the responsibility of translating information and news articles into Vietnamese. The organization has since been recognized nationally for its role in increasing civic engagement and fighting misinformation for Vietnamese residents across the U.S.

“He built more than just buildings—he built community, across generations and geography,” PIVOT said in a statement about Do. “He taught many about the love of the Vietnamese language and culture. He reminded us through his own actions about what it meant to love family, community and justice.”

Khanh Nguyen, a friend of Do for more than 30 years and a board member at PIVOT, said Do was a bridge the community needed.

“So many of us felt this loss,” Nguyen told San José Spotlight. “He was not only a huge contributor (to the community), but he was just someone who was a very special person.”

Do’s vision, talent and generosity has inspired many, including Vietnamese American Roundtable Executive Director Philip Nguyen.

“He was one of the first faces in the Vietnamese community here that welcomed me in,” Philip Nguyen told San José Spotlight. “He gave a lot of himself to the community through (designing the Vietnamese Service Center).”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4YMH_0fZYXETy00
Thang Do (third from right) was a co-founding member of Progressive Vietnamese American Organization (PIVOT). Photo courtesy of PIVOT.

A visionary

Do was recruited by Aedis Architects—then known as PJHM—after graduating college. The young architect quickly moved up the ranks and became the firm’s leader when he was barely 30, Do told Chopsticks Alley, a multimedia publication promoting Vietnamese and Filipino stories in San Jose.

Do started to get heavily involved in community work around 2008, when he became a San Jose planning commissioner.

Fred Buzo, SPUR’s San Jose director, was a city employee at the time. Buzo said he was impressed with Do’s vision and ability to apply his immigrant experience into urban planning. He recalled a meeting in 2009 where Do raised questions about a policy that would potentially gentrify certain neighborhoods.

“I just remember thinking, ‘Wow, this guy really gets it,'” Buzo told San José Spotlight. “He was thinking way ahead of people.”

Do also stood out to Buzo as a visionary for his strong commitment to sustainable and environmental-friendly building designs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHbV3_0fZYXETy00
Thang Do, co-founding member of the Progressive Vietnamese American Organization (PIVOT). Photo courtesy of PIVOT.

Aedis Architects designed its own LEED Platinum certified headquarters inside a historic structure on South First Street. The facility houses SoFA Market, an urban food hall Do founded. He also opened The Fountainhead Bar in the same building, a space that has served as a community gathering space for both his colleagues in architecture and members of the Vietnamese community.

Do also served on the San Jose Architectural Review Committee, Silicon Valley Housing Trust and the San Jose Museum of Art.

His work has been honored and recognized by the American Institute of Architects, the city of San Jose, Santa Clara County and Assemblymember Ash Kalra.

“Of all the places in the world Thang Do could have made his contributions, we are blessed that the universe chose San Jose,” Kalra said in a commendation given to Do this month. “I will forever be grateful for the places and spaces Thang has created for us that will be enjoyed for generations to come. Talent, humility and commitment to community are a rare combination that Thang possesses and will serve as a model for me and many others to emulate. Thank you, Thang!”

Contact Tran Nguyen at tran@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @nguyenntrann on Twitter.

The post San Jose, Vietnamese residents mourn loss of community leader appeared first on San José Spotlight .

How will San Jose mayor candidates improve the police department?

Almost every candidate for San Jose mayor is pledging to rebuild the city’s police department, which is still recovering from staffing losses that happened a decade ago. Their strategies are largely similar, with some differences. In recent forums, mayoral candidates Supervisor Cindy Chavez, San Jose Councilmembers Dev Davis, Matt Mahan and Raul Peralez and former... The post How will San Jose mayor candidates improve the police department? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

South Bay land trust saves residents from displacement

For more than a year after Tafhari Siyani Benjamin Franklin moved into a fourplex on Reed Street in San Jose, the Navy veteran’s clothes were still in bins and bags. He’d watched as developments sprung up nearby and worried the property—home to formerly unhoused veterans—would be sold next. If that happened, he’d be unable to afford the higher rent, which meant a 30-day eviction notice would follow.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser San Jose hospital unveils memorial to 189 patients lost to COVID-19

SAN JOSE – At Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in San Jose, the pandemic began on February 28, 2020 - when the first patient under investigation for COVID-19 became the first confirmed case in Santa Clara County. On Wednesday, the hospital remembered the lives lost and the dedication of their healthcare workers with the unveiling of a new memorial on campus. How does one honor a million American lives lost to COVID-19? At Kaiser, bells rang for 189 seconds straight - one second for every life lost at the hospital to the virus. For hospital staff nurse Elsa Garcia, the losses...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose approves ban on ghost guns

San Jose officials have signed off on a ban on homemade firearms, marking the city’s latest effort to tighten local gun control. On Tuesday, councilmembers unanimously approved an ordinance prohibiting residents from possessing, manufacturing, selling, assembling, receiving or distributing unserialized firearms and their parts. These homemade weapons are also known as ghost guns because they’re... The post UPDATE: San Jose approves ban on ghost guns appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County elections office preps for June primary

Although the 2020 election was filled with fears and fallacies, Santa Clara County election officials say there is nothing to worry about here. With less than one month until the June 7 primary, several measures are in place to ensure a safe and accurate election cycle. This week the Registrar of Voters released a security report to share the steps the office has taken to safeguard elections to ensure public trust.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Car cruising could return to San Jose streets

After a decades-long ban, San Jose may ease the brakes on cars cruising city streets. On Wednesday, the Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved exploring ending fees and fines associated with cruising—arguing it’s inherently discriminatory. The ban, which prohibits lowriders and other decked-out cars from driving slowly through city streets, was implemented in the 1990s to curb gang violence. David Polanco,... The post Car cruising could return to San Jose streets appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area families leave cities, flock to suburbs for schools

DUBLIN, Calif. - Thirty years ago, the Bay Area suburb of Dublin's eastside was little more than miles of ranchland. Today, it's lined with new houses and apartments home to thousands of new-to-the area families. On a sunny afternoon, the city of 61,000's playgrounds, cul-de-sacs and sports fields are buzzing...
DUBLIN, CA
