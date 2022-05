CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne skies may be partly cloudy during Sunday’s total lunar eclipse, the forecast from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne shows. If clouds aren’t blocking the view, the eclipse is expected to be easily visible to the naked eye, Chris Hattings, meteorologist with the NWS in Riverton, said last week. Cheyenne is expected to be sunny during the day Sunday but partly cloudy at night, the NWS in Cheyenne forecasts.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO