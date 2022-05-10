ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove, CA

Downtown Pacific Grove restaurant closes after 4 years

By Josh Copitch
KSBW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Poppy Hall, a restaurant located on Lighthouse Avenue in downtown Pacific Grove, has closed its doors for good. The restaurant was founded in 2018 by chef Philip Wojtowicz of Big Sur Bakery & Restaurant and chef Brendan Esons of Big Sur Roadhouse, who aimed to serve "a...

