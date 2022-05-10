ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie McAvoy plays in Bruins’ Game 5 loss 2 days after testing positive for COVID

By Conor Roche
 2 days ago

McAvoy cleared protocol on Tuesday, setting up for a dramatic arrival in Raleigh prior to Game 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WWxNY_0fZYX0D300
Charlie McAvoy was back on the ice for the Bruins in Game 5. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy returned to the lineup for Tuesday’s Game 5 just two days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

McAvoy’s return didn’t make much of a difference though as Boston fell 5-1 to Carolina, going down 3-2 in the series.

The more dramatic part was how McAvoy ended up playing in Game 5. McAvoy’s COVID test returned positive just hours before Game 4. His status for the rest of the series was unclear from that point on, but McAvoy shared he cleared COVID protocol on Tuesday.

McAvoy wasn’t with the team though in Raleigh when he cleared protocol, meaning he had to rush down to North Carolina in order to play in Game 5. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that Bruins’ ownership arranged a private jet for McAvoy, who arrived at PNC Arena around 4:40 p.m., just a little more than two hours before Tuesday’s puck drop.

McAvoy, who wore an N95 mask prior to and following the game, didn’t want to get into the specifics of his COVID symptoms and how he cleared protocol. He downplayed the dramatic leadup to Game 5 possibly having an effect on his game on Tuesday.

“I tried to show up and put my best foot forward. Just tried to give it everything I had tonight,” McAvoy said.

Statistically, McAvoy’s performance in Game 5 looked par for the course for him this season. He led the team in ice time (25:14) and had three blocks plus four hits. He also finished with a plus/minus of -1. McAvoy did admit to some fatigue after the game.

“A little tired, but just kind of working through it,” McAvoy said. “I’m on the other side of it now so I’m working through it every single day.”

As McAvoy puts his bout with COVID behind him, the Bruins have to do the same with Tuesday’s loss. They play again on Thursday with their season on the line, needing to win two straight games in order to advance to Round 2.

