MLB Insider Provides Optimism For Red Sox Despite Early Struggles

By Scott Neville
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s safe to say the Boston Red Sox have not gotten off to the start they had hoped for. Through 29 games, the team sits in last place in the American League East with a 10-19 record. Despite the inability to put it all together on any sort of consistent basis,...

NBC Sports

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Watch Red Sox star Rafael Devers blast huge grand slam vs. Braves

Rafael Devers is doing everything he can to help the Boston Red Sox end their five-game losing streak in Atlanta. The star third baseman gave the Red Sox a 6-0 lead in the second inning of Tuesday night's game against the Braves with a grand slam. This blast gave the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NHL Announces Time For Bruins-Hurricanes Game 7

The Bruins’ and the Hurricanes’ season comes down to one game. Boston forced a Game 7 against Carolina after a 5-2 win at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins were down 3-2 in the series and came out strong off the jump to extend their season. While...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Hopeful Bruins Can Use Hurricanes Fans In Their Favor For Game 5

The Bruins know PNC Arena will be rocking for Game 5 against the Hurricanes on Tuesday night, but Bruce Cassidy is hopeful to use it in their favor. The first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series between Boston and Carolina now is a best-of-three after the Bruins won Games 3 and 4 after dropping Games 1 and 2. It’s clear Hurricanes fans are loud and passionate, all you have to do is listen to the broadcast on TV and hear them constantly cheering.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Celtics Announce Robert Williams' Status For Game 5

It's possible the Boston Celtics could still be without defensive anchor Robert Williams III for Wednesday's Game 5 against the defending NBA champs. On Tuesday, the team listed Williams as questionable with left knee soreness, which kept him completely out of the series' pivotal Game 4 on Monday night. Williams'...
FOX Sports

Red Sox look to secure 2-game series win against the Braves

LINE: Braves -131, Red Sox +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves square off on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Red Sox won the first, 9-4. Atlanta is 14-17 overall and 8-9 at home. The Braves...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 6 Betting Model Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will head back to the Fiserv Forum tonight, with the Bucks having a chance to move onto the Eastern Conference Finals. Milwaukee took a 3-2 series lead on Wednesday, thanks to a 110-107 victory where the defending NBA Champions outscored the Celtics by 12 points in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 40 points, while Jayson Tatum responded with 34 for the Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Late Game Woes Continue Following Blown Call

The Red Sox dropped their series finale Wednesday, falling to the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves 5-3. The end result did not come without controversy, as Boston manager Alex Cora and his catcher Kevin Plawecki were both tossed from the game for arguing ball and strikes following a blown call by home plate umpire Adam Beck. A fourth ball that would have given Boston a 4-3 lead, was instead called strike three, leaving the Red Sox’s three base runners stranded.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Game 6 Betting Model Preview

The Miami Heat will look to close out their series with the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, as Game 6 shifts back to The City of Brotherly Love. Jimmy Butler and the Heat blew out the Sixers on Tuesday night by a score of 120-85, which gave Miami a 3-2 series lead. Butler led all scorers with 23 points, while seven Heat players reached double-figures.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
