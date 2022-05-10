Illinois State Police donates protective equipment to Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois State Police will donate more than 3,000 pieces of protective equipment to help Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

The agency is donating more than 3,000 pieces of protective equipment, including body armor, ballistic face shields, and ballistic helmets.

The donated equipment is no longer be used by ISP or any other law enforcement agencies. ISP is sending thousands of items over to Ukraine to support civilians and humanitarian aid workers.

ISP coordinated the donation with the Illinois National Guard, the United States Department of Homeland Security, the United States Department of Commerce, and the United States Department of State.

