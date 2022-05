CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County mother is suing TikTok after her daughter died while performing the blackout challenge. The mother says she never wants to see this happen to another family. “I cannot stop replaying this day in my head,” Tawainna Anderson said. “The unbreakable bond in our family is now shattered and ruined.” The day is Dec. 7, 2021. That’s when Anderson’s 10-year-old daughter, Nylah, was found unconscious in her bedroom in Chester. Anderson says Nylah had performed the popular Tiktok blackout challenge. Nylah died five days later. “I want to hold this company accountable,” Anderson said. “It is time...

