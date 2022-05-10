ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Guilty plea in 2021 double fatal DWI crash in Joplin

By Stacie Strader
 2 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin woman pleads guilty after authorities say she caused a fatal crash while driving intoxicated in a stolen vehicle.

Prosecutors originally charged Rita Glasgow with Driving While Intoxicated – death of 2 or more, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

As part of today’s plea deal, the court dropped the charge of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle.

The Court scheduled a sentencing hearing for Glasgow for July 25, 2022.

DWI Fatal Crash

On January 3rd, 2021, at 3:56 pm the Joplin Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a crash near the intersection of 28th and Connecticut Avenue.

During the initial investigation, officers learned there was a Ford SUV traveling north on Connecticut Avenue. This Ford SUV was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup traveling west on 28th Street at a high rate of speed.

The Chevrolet Silverado failed to stop at a stop sign at 28th Street and Connecticut Avenue, resulting in a crash with the Ford SUV.

The driver of the Ford SUV, Terry Copple, age 55 of Joplin, and the passenger, Rhonda Copple, age 48 of Joplin, both died of injuries sustained during the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, Rita M. Glasgow, age 30 of Joplin, was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Police determined that Glasgow was driving while intoxicated, had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her possession, and the Chevrolet Silverado she was driving was reported as stolen.

Glasgow also had active felony warrants out of Jasper County for Tampering with a Motor Vehicle in the 1st Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

