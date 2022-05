In this month’s essay, Mary Ellen Gabriel finds glamor in the humble abode of muskrats and frogs with a cohort of migrating egrets. Nine white egrets by the springs! The text came from a friend who was out and about early on the chilly Saturday before Easter. I had just finished my pancakes and was feeling lazy. But I’d never seen egrets in the marshy wetland known as Ho-Nee-Um Pond, between Lake Wingra and Monroe Street. Heading down right now, I texted back.

