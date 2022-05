The criminal definition of stalking has been updated by the Maryland General Assembly to include electronic communications that can track individuals without their consent, such as geotagging. Previously, an individual would have to be physically followed by a stalker in person. House Bill 148 was signed by Governor Larry Hogan on April 21 and alters the definition of stalking to include “conduct that occurs in person, through electronic communication, or through the use of a device that can pinpoint or track the location of another without the person’s knowledge or consent.” The new law will go into effect on October 1.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO