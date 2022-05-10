MISSING: Aaliyah Guzman, 16; and infant daughter

The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a missing teen mother and her infant daughter.

Aaliyah Guzman, 16, and her infant daughter were last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on May 3rd, 2022, in the 2900 block of S. Chester Avenue.

Guzman is described as a 16-year-old Hispanic girl, 5-foot-1-inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of “Guzman” on her right arm.

She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black sweatpants. Guzman's daughter is described as a Hispanic infant girl, 8-months-old, weighing about 16 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow onesie outfit.

Anyone with information regarding Guzman and her daughter's whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.