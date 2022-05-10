ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It's about digging in and finding a way to win': Skipper Jordan Henderson admits his Liverpool team had to come through tough moments to seal comeback win over Aston Villa and keep the title pressure on Manchester City

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jordan Henderson was proud of Liverpool's performance against Aston Villa on Tuesday evening and credited Sadio Mane's 'incredible' winner for helping them keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

Liverpool went 1-0 down against Villa in third minute of their clash at Villa Park. Henderson said they knew it was going to 'tough' heading into the game but claimed the 'boys did well to dig in' and get a result.

He also heaped praise on Mane for 'the amount of work he does for the team off the ball' and the goals he scores on the ball - claiming it was the Senegal international who 'got Liverpool the three points'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8dlN_0fZYVGkU00
Jordan Henderson is proud Liverpool were able to keel their title hopes alive by beating Villa

Douglas Luiz opening the scoring for Aston Villa early on but Joel Matip managed to claw one back for the visitors just three minutes later.

However, it was Mane who provided Liverpool with the winner in the 65th minute to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

Speaking about Liverpool's performance after the game, Henderson said: 'The boys have been incredible for a long period of time and tonight [Tuesday] was no different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GzE9z_0fZYVGkU00
Liverpool went 1-0 down after Douglas Luiz opened the scoring for Aston Villa early on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01x15L_0fZYVGkU00
However, Henderson said Liverpool did well to 'dig in' and score - thanks to Joel Matip

'We knew it would be a tough game coming here against a good team and we knew there would be tough moments but it is about digging in, keeping going and finding a way to win and the boys were incredible again tonight and we got the three points.

'It was a bit frantic and as the game went on I felt we did that [got more control], scored a couple of goals and overall it was a good performance.'

He went on to gush about his team-mate and heap praise on the Senegal international for his contribution on not just Tuesday evening, but the entire season.

The Liverpool captain said: 'Sadio Mane's performances have always been incredible. The amount of work he does for the team off the ball, defending at the end and but he has the quality in and around the box. It was an incredible finish and he gets us the three points.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMRx2_0fZYVGkU00
He also praised Mane - who scored the winner - for 'the amount of work he does for the team

Henderson went on to reflect on the rest of Liverpool's season and said they must 'concentrate' heading into their remaining fixtures.

'It was always going to be tough and we have to keep going. We're in the same position as we were before the game. It was a big game and another three points,' he said.

'We concentrate on what we need to do. It is another big game at the weekend, the FA Cup final and we have to recover for that. It is out of our control [in the Premier League], we do not need to waste energy on that.'

Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Chelsea next in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday evening. They will then face Southampton in their next Premier League fixture.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo sent Manchester United's Under-18 side an inspiring video message before their FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest as he spurred on Alejandro Garnacho and Co to glory

Manchester United's Under-18s were spurred on to their FA Youth Cup triumph by a stirring video message from Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The young Red Devils clinched the trophy thanks to a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in front of a record-breaking crowd of 67,000 spectators at Old Trafford, with Rhys Bennett and Alejandro Garnacho firing them to victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Douglas Luiz
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

'It doesn't guarantee they'll win everything': Jamie Carragher claims signing Erling Haaland will ask lots of tactical questions of Pep Guardiola - but admits the superstar striker is a 'brilliant signing' for Man City

Erling Haaland could upset the balance of Manchester City's team, according to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher. City confirmed the signing of the superstar Norwegian striker, 21, from Borussia Dortmund for £51million on a five-year contract worth £385,000-a-week on Monday. And Reds icon Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel 'turns his attention to PSV's £30m-rated midfielder Ibrahim Sangare' after the Blues baulk at West Ham's £150m asking price for Declan Rice

Chelsea are tracking PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare as an alternative to Declan Rice, according to reports. Sangare has impressed for the Dutch side this season, especially in the Europa Conference League quarter-final games against Leicester last month. His performances have caught the eye of several Premier League clubs including Chelsea,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Premier League title chasers Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden are joined by Declan Rice and Mason Mount plus two Arsenal and two Crystal Palace starlets on shortlist for Young Player of the Season

A number of England stars have been shortlisted for the Premier League's Young Player of the Season award. Manchester City's Phil Foden, West Ham's Declan Rice, Chelsea's Mason Mount and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold are among established Three Lions internationals on the eight-man shortlist. They are joined by Crystal Palace pair...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp on FA Cup final: Quadruple bid means we cannot celebrate potential win

Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool will not be able to celebrate a potential FA Cup victory because of their bid to win a historic Quadruple this season. Liverpool will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday (11.45 a.m. ET, stream live on ESPN+, U.S. only) having already beaten Thomas Tuchel's side at Wembley on penalties in February to lift the Carabao Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#Manchester City
Daily Mail

Liverpool dealt injury blow ahead of FA Cup final as Fabinho is ruled OUT of clash with Chelsea following injury against Aston Villa... though Jurgen Klopp is optimistic the Brazilian will return for the Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool have no option but to just keep going after he confirmed Fabinho will miss the FA Cup Final. But Liverpool's manager is confident that the key Brazil midfielder has not suffered the kind of damage to his left hamstring that will prevent him from lining up against Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 16 days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

From 355 hardy and hopeful souls at West Didsbury to 90,000 packed into Wembley: Duncan Elliott's 14 match, 2,750 mile photo odyssey captures the enduring magic of the FA Cup

Wembley will be packed with 90,000 fans when Liverpool and Chelsea contest the FA Cup final this Saturday. But English football's showpiece game is merely the culmination of the extraordinary annual journey that is the world's oldest knockout competition. This nine-month, 14 round, 2,750-mile odyssey began way back on August...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Wolves vs. Manchester City live score: Premier League title race updates as Man City try to fend off Liverpool

Manchester City will look to rebuild its lead atop the Premier League table with just three games to go as the favorites travel to Wolverhampton on Wednesday (3:15 p.m. ET kickoff). City are level with Liverpool on points following the Reds' 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday. A victory will see City with one hand on the trophy, while dropping points will put Jurgen Klopp's team firmly back in the race with six points up for grabs the rest of the way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Talking points ahead of the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea

Liverpool face Chelsea at Wembley for the second time this season in the FA Cup final after Jurgen Klopp’s side beat their London rivals in the Carabao Cup in February.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the issues surrounding the game.Will Liverpool be in the dark without their ‘lighthouse’?Jürgen Klopp admitted the Reds will need to wait for further assessment in order to discover the extent of the injury Fabinho sustained against Aston Villa:— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 10, 2022A hamstring injury to midfielder Fabinho – whom the coaching staff refer to as the team’s lighthouse for his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard expects Philippe Coutinho to 'go up another level' next season after the Brazilian playmaker completed a permanent £17m move to Aston Villa from Barcelona

Boss Steven Gerrard backed Philippe Coutinho to get even better after the playmaker joined Aston Villa permanently. The forward has penned a four-year deal at Villa Park following a £17million switch from Barcelona. He joined on loan in January and has four goals in 16 appearances, with Gerrard expecting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'It will be a very early night, I have an after-party to go to!': Michael 'Venom' Page vows to deliver another London blockbuster in Bellator interim title clash with Logan Storley

Michael 'Venom' Page has vowed to provide his usual box of tricks at Bellator 281 in London this Friday night. Arguably Britain's greatest MMA showman, MVP is plotting to add game American wrestler Logan Storley to the pile of victims thrown on his highlight-reel. He is fighting for the interim...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

357K+
Followers
37K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy