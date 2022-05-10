ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockley County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hockley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Seminole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SEMINOLE COUNTY At 116 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Castle, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Seminole County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Stoddard, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Stoddard; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Bollinger, southeastern Wayne, central Stoddard and northeastern Butler Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Puxico, or 11 miles northeast of Lake Wappapello State Park. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Puxico. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okfuskee THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR OKFUSKEE COUNTY At 1234 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms training over the same areas, producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen across western portions of the county. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flooding include Okemah... Okfuskee Boley... Paden Bearden... Castle Welty... Mason This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 225. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crittenden, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crittenden; St. Francis The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1220 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Simsboro, or 8 miles north of Hughes, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Edmondson, Anthonyville, Pinckney, Simsboro, New Home, Chatfield, Proctor, Kate, Browns, Penjur, Jonquil, Tarsus, Greasy Corner, Cicalla, Patoka, Heth, Neuhardt, Democrat, North Hughes and Lucerne. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. .Additional rises due to heavy rainfall yesterday. The river is expected to remain within Minor flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Halstad. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.8 feet, Approach to I-29 bridge impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 28.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 28.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN, NORTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND NORTHWESTERN SEMINOLE COUNTIES At 108 PM CDT, Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have generally moved east of the warned area. Radar indicates 3 to 5 inches of rain have fallen early this morning and afternoon. Other widely scattered storms are attempting to form to the west and may move into the area over the next hour. The flash flooding warning may need to be extended in time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, rural areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prague, Johnson and Centerview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 190 and 200. This includes the following streams and drainages Deer Creek, Turkey Creek, Stamp Dance Creek and North Canadian River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Koochiching by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Koochiching FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding due to excessive runoff from snowmelt and rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Northern Koochiching adjacent to Rainy River. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT Friday May 20. * IMPACTS...The Rainy River level is extremely high. Strong rises on area tributaries may cause flooding of areas near the mouth of the Black River, Little Fork and Big Fork rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1118 AM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms and April snowmelt is causing a prolonged period of high water. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. The Rainy River at Manitou Rapids is expected to reach 19 feet in the coming days which is similar to the peak of April 27th 2022. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Areas near the mouth of the Little Fork, Big Fork and Black Rivers including Pelland and Loman. - http://www.weather.gov/dlh/RainyRiverBasin
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Traill The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. .Additional rises due to heavy rainfall yesterday. The river is expected to remain within Minor flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Halstad. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.8 feet, Approach to I-29 bridge impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 28.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 28.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wilkin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. .Some additional rises due to heavy rainfall yesterday are expected before river levels fall begin to fall. The Red at Wahpeton will remain within Minor flood stage until early next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Wahpeton. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Storm sewer valves are closed and interior pumping begins (Breckenridge). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Friday was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the Souris River near Towner affecting McHenry County in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in the Towner area. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Towner. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1454.0 feet, Minor flood stage with no significant problems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1454.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 1454.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage for the foreseeable future. - Flood stage is 1454.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1455.4 feet on 07/06/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCHENRY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau The Flood Warning continues for the Souris River near Westhope affecting Bottineau in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in the Westhope area. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Westhope. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1414.0 feet, Water is almost valley-wide. The area flooded is grass covered and no buildings are affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1414.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Friday was 1414.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage for the foreseeable future. - Flood stage is 1414.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1414.7 feet on 05/17/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Additional rises due to rainfall yesterday are expected. The Red River at Drayton will rise into Major flood stage over the weekend and remain there until early next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 42.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM CDT Friday was 42.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.4 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma and east central Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1247 PM CDT, Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. The thunderstorms extended from near Prague to Little and just west of Seminole. Some of the heavy rain will move across northern parts of Seminole county which experienced heavy rainfall earlier this morning. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Seminole, Earlsboro and Little. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. .Some additional rises due to heavy rainfall yesterday are expected before river levels fall begin to fall. The Red at Wahpeton will remain within Minor flood stage until early next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Wahpeton. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Storm sewer valves are closed and interior pumping begins (Breckenridge). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Friday was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Additional rises due to rainfall yesterday are expected. The Red River at Drayton will rise into Major flood stage over the weekend and remain there until early next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 42.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM CDT Friday was 42.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.4 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Teller by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Teller AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 900 AM FRIDAY UNTIL 900 AM SATURDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Teller County. Locations include, but are not limited to Cripple Creek, Victor, Florissant, Divide, and Woodland Park. WHEN...900 AM Friday May 13 to 900 AM Saturday May 14 IMPACTS...Smoke from the High Park wildfire will affect the advisory area through Friday and into Saturday morning. Winds will mainly come from the south or southwest on Friday, shifting to come from the northwest Friday evening. Winds may be breezy to strong at times and may increase fire behavior and smoke production. The greatest impacts from smoke are expected in downwind areas in the immediate vicinity of the fire, and during overnight hours along the Fourmile Creek drainage in the area of Wrights Reservoir. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Additional rises due to heavy rainfall yesterday will be minimal as the Red River at East Grand Forks will continue to fall throughout the weekend. Moderate flood stage will remain in place, however, through the weekend and into the week ahead. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 41.5 feet, Flood gates on English Coulee are closed, pump station and diversion gates are activated. (Grand Forks) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 41.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM CDT Friday was 41.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 39.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Wabasha The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. At 13.0 feet, The railroad underpass on Highway 60 may be flooded. Flooding is also possible along Lawrence Boulevard and Main Street East. Some businesses near the river may be flooded. At 13.5 feet, Water begins to go over highway 60. Flooding also impacts the lower level of slippery`s restaurant. At 14.0 feet, Wisconsin Highway 35 between Maiden Rock and Stockholm may experience flooding. At 14.4 feet, Flooding begins near East Main Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND

