Lamb County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lamb by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 938 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Seminole County This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 203 and 212. Another inch of rainfall is likely, especially along and just south of Interstate 40. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Wilkin .Overland flooding continues across portions of Clay and Wilkin county as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that passed through the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Minnesota, including the following counties, Clay and Wilkin. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 912 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Barnesville, Rothsay, Wolverton, Comstock, Kent, Baker, Downer, Lawndale, McCauleyville and Rollag.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okfuskee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 851 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving cluster of thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Radar estimates that between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the past hour. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Boley... Paden Bearden... Castle This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 217.
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Seminole FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Oklahoma, including the following county, Seminole. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 857 AM CDT, At 9 AM, radar indicated most of the heavy rain due to thunderstorms was located between Little and Cromwell. This is also the area that has received the most rainfall this morning, perhaps over 2 inches of rain. - Most of the rain will move east and north of the advised area over the next 30 minutes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Seminole. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ramsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ramsey .Overland flooding continues across portions of eastern North Dakota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Nelson, Ramsey and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 950 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edmore, Adams, Starkweather, Lankin, Dahlen, Brocket, Hampden, Webster, Fairdale, Lawton, Southam, Whitman, Garske and Derrick.
RAMSEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walsh .Overland flooding continues across portions of eastern North Dakota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Nelson, Ramsey and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 950 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edmore, Adams, Starkweather, Lankin, Dahlen, Brocket, Hampden, Webster, Fairdale, Lawton, Southam, Whitman, Garske and Derrick.
WALSH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Lee; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Troy, or 7 miles southeast of Trace State Park, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Verona, Trace State Park, Shannon, Troy, Furrs, Houlka, New Houlka, Chiwapa, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Palmetto, Old Union, Wallfield and George P Cossar State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The National Weather Service in Marquette MI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt affecting Marquette County. .Two to four inches of rainfall over the past 36 hours led to excessive runoff and rising river levels. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is currently forecast. * WHERE...Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, County Road FX begins to flood * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. .Recent heavy rainfall will cause another rise on the Redwood River later today, and it will remain above flood stage into next week. For the REDWOOD RIVER...including Redwood Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Redwood River near Redwood Falls. * WHEN...Until Thursday. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Low lying areas, mainly farmland, and some roads along the river begin to experience flooding; bottom of Swayback bridge * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 6.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Friday was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.0 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.0 feet on 03/29/1943.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cass, Ransom, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cass; Ransom; Sargent HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Cass, Ransom and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aitkin, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued by 1 PM Saturday. Target Area: Aitkin; Crow Wing Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties. For the Mississippi at Aitkin, minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Aitkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, A few homes become surrounded by water in the Cedarbrook neighborhood near Eagle Rd. The Aitkin city park becomes flooded. At 17.0 feet, Pumping begins at the wastewater treatment plant. Sandbagging begins at Aitkin city transformer. Water tops the levees on the North side of Aitkin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Friday was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.4 feet on 04/12/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Aitkin 13.0 14.2 Fri 8 am CDT 14.8 15.5 16.0
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Nelson .Overland flooding continues across portions of eastern North Dakota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Eddy, Grand Forks and Nelson. In southeast North Dakota, Griggs. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 947 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks AFB, Larimore, Northwood, Lakota, Emerado, McVille, Michigan, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Tolna, Arvilla, Red Willow Lake, Mekinock, Pekin, Kloten, Niagara, Inkster, McCanna and Kempton.
NELSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding of the parking lot. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 162.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 162.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 163.2 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cook, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Visitors to the North Shore need to respect the dangers of very high fast moving water. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cook; Lake FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, Cook and Lake. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Rivers and streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 836 AM CDT, Heavy rain and snowmelt are causing strong river rises due to excessive runoff. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Rivers and streams draining from the high elevations of the North Shore of Lake Superior from Castle Danger to Grand Portage are running extremely high. Upland areas in Cook and Lake county are experiencing road washouts and closures. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8:00 PM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY, MAY 26 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to Thursday, May 26. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 45.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning and crest at 48.8 feet Saturday, May 21. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 45.0 Fri 9 am CDT 45.7 46.3 46.9
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Somerset, Interior Cumberland Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Somerset; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across interior western Maine today. This afternoon, relative humidity values will decrease to low levels between 20 and 30 percent. At the same time, southwesterly winds between 10 and 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph will continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential. Wind gusts are expected to diminish later this evening with increasing relative humidity values. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 11:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier .Overland flooding continues across portions of northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 955 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Bathgate, Leroy, Backoo, Glasston, Olga, Noyes, Akra and Joliette.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create dangerous fire weather conditions. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN AROOSTOOK COUNTY The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 7 PM EDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Northwest Aroostook and Northeast Aroostook. * TIMING...Today. * WINDS...West-southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Climbing to between 85 and 90 degrees this afternoon. * LIGHTNING...None expected. * IMPACTS...Dry and windy weather combined with dry surface fuels may lead to extensive fire occurrence or rapid fire growth during the daylight hours.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy; Grand Forks .Overland flooding continues across portions of eastern North Dakota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Eddy, Grand Forks and Nelson. In southeast North Dakota, Griggs. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 947 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks AFB, Larimore, Northwood, Lakota, Emerado, McVille, Michigan, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Tolna, Arvilla, Red Willow Lake, Mekinock, Pekin, Kloten, Niagara, Inkster, McCanna and Kempton.
EDDY COUNTY, ND

