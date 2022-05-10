Police: Three teens arrested in connection to home burglary in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a guy went to great lengths to shoot into a rental truck, carrying his ex-girlfriend. This is 29 year old Jonathan Salter. Earlier this month, investigators say Salter spotted his “ex” in the cab of the truck with two other guys, near St Stephens Road and Seal Street. He pulled alongside the truck in his car, then leaned as far as he could from the driver’s side, stretching himself across the passenger seat, to shoot at the truck from the passenger window, according to police. He sprayed the vehicle with gunfire, but missed the woman. Instead, he hit one of the guys in the truck in the leg. Salter sped off, the trio in the truck flagged down a patrol car to get help for the shooting victim. He was treated for a non-life-threatening wound. Salter hasn’t been seen, since.

