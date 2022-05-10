ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Police: Three teens arrested in connection to home burglary in Mobile

By Emily Pounds
WPMI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wednesday, May 4, at 6 p.m. Mobile Police responded to the 400 block of Bryon Avenue East in reference to a home invasion....

mynbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man arrested after Wednesday night pursuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 35-year-old man is behind bars after leading Mobile police on a chase Wednesday. Samuel Lee Gallery of Mobile sped away from officers, around 9 p.m. Wednesday after they tried to pull him over on Cottrell Street near Ann Street. According to MPD, Gallery eventually stopped on his own near Palmetto Street where officers arrested him.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2nd arrest made in Loxley Heights homicide investigation

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police have arrested the second person in connection to a homicide investigation that happened May 5 in Loxley Heights.  Destiny Antoinette Tate was charged with aggravated assault with a gun. Tate was booked into the Baldwin County jail Wednesday, May 12, but was released only a couple of hours later.  […]
LOXLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman accused of leading trooper on chase with drugs in car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bond hearing is scheduled Friday for a 20-year-old woman accused of leading a state trooper on a chase with drugs in her car Wednesday. Megan Victoria Cosgrove is charged with reckless driving, attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

4 injured in University Blvd. crash, 1 tased after punching officers

UPDATE (5:04 p.m.): Mobile Police released more details about the man arrested after the crash at University Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road. A video surfaced which shows the man yelling at law enforcement before punching officers. Mobile Police confirmed that the man “refused to comply with officers and became unruly.” After he started to hit […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan woman charged in out-of-control teen party

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan woman faces over 50 charges related to a wild teen party that got out of control last year, leaving several injured. Norciss Ann Brown, 35, is accused of 38 Reckless Endangerment counts and 19 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, per court records and Dothan police.
DOTHAN, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police chase ends with crash into fire hydrant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A driver running from Mobile police lost control of his car and crashed into a fire hydrant on Thursday. The impact caused water to gush out all over Washinton Place. Officers caught the driver a few blocks away on Lexington Street. Investigators did not release his...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co Sheriff’s looking for teen suspect for shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a 16-year-old suspect involved in a shooting. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Fairfield Drive around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting occurred near Lillian Highway where one person was […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Panama City teen charged with vehicular homicide

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager is facing vehicular homicide charges, court records show. Javonte Terrell Davis, 17, of Panama City, had his first appearance before a judge Thursday after being charged as an adult with vehicular homicide. An arrest affidavit filed by the Parker Police Department and a separate charging document from the State […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wpmi
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Gunman “Stretches” to Shoot at Ex-Girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a guy went to great lengths to shoot into a rental truck, carrying his ex-girlfriend. This is 29 year old Jonathan Salter. Earlier this month, investigators say Salter spotted his “ex” in the cab of the truck with two other guys, near St Stephens Road and Seal Street. He pulled alongside the truck in his car, then leaned as far as he could from the driver’s side, stretching himself across the passenger seat, to shoot at the truck from the passenger window, according to police. He sprayed the vehicle with gunfire, but missed the woman. Instead, he hit one of the guys in the truck in the leg. Salter sped off, the trio in the truck flagged down a patrol car to get help for the shooting victim. He was treated for a non-life-threatening wound. Salter hasn’t been seen, since.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting victim dies, Mobile Police still investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police continue to investigate after the man who was shot Tuesday on Steadham Drive died from his injuries. Mfundisi Mingo, 46, was shot at the 2900 block of Steadham Drive on May 10. Officers were called to the block for an “assault complaint,” according to a news release from the […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for shooting at McDonald’s drive-thru in Mobile

UPDATE (8:24 p.m.): The man wanted by Mobile Police for a shooting in a Mcdonald’s drive-thru has turned himself in. Tayari Callaway was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting into a vehicle at a McDonald’s drive-thru. Tayari Callaway, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Drive-by shooting in Pensacola, 2 injured

UPDATE (5/13 10:30 a.m.): Pensacola Police say the victims in the shooting were teenaged males. Their injuries were not serious, according to PPD. As for now, no suspect information is available. If you have any information, contact Pensacola Police. UPDATE (8:56 p.m.): Pensacola Police confirmed that the victims were shot in a drive-by shooting. Currently, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Driver killed in fiery crash on Riviere Du Chien Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A driver died in a crash Thursday afternoon on Riviere Du Chien Road. Police did not release the name of the victim. Investigators said the car ran off of a driveway around 12:14 p.m. and into the woods where the vehicle overturned and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

MPD: One dead after vehicle fire on Riviere Du Chien Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have confirmed that one person is dead after a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon. It happened at the 3200 block of Riviere Du Chien Road. Early investigations discovered that a driver was traveling towards their home and ran off the driveway into a wooded section.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Steadham Drive in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, May 10 at Steadham Drive.  Around 6:47 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Steadham Drive “to investigate an assault complaint,” according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bank robbery in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is looking for a man suspected of robbing a Regions Bank at 25 Beal Parkway NE.  The robber demanded money and threatened to shoot people inside the bank. The man left the bank after he was given “an undisclosed amount of cash,” according […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

1 shot near Fairfield Drive and Lillian Highway in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are investigating a shooting that sent someone to the hospital Wednesday night. The shooting happened near Fairfield Drive and Lillian Highway in Myrtle Grove. Deputies confirmed one person was shot and taken to the hospital. They were searching the area for a possible shooter Wednesday night. Investigators […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy