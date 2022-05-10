Rocket Companies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) _ Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $53.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 15 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.32 billion.

