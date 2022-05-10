ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Rocket Companies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0fZYTiL800

DETROIT (AP) _ Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $53.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 15 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.32 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RKT

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Inotiv: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inotiv NOTV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inotiv beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $121.56 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 12, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.6% to $34.17 in after-hours trading. Walt Disney Co DIS...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Ford, General Motors, Tapestry and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Ford (F), General Motors (GM) – Ford fell 2.8% in premarket trading while GM slid 3.4% after Wells Fargo double-downgraded both stocks to "underweight" from "overweight." Wells Fargo said 2022 could represent a profit peak for legacy automakers, with the shift toward electric vehicles eroding profits in the years ahead.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Companies#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Net Income#Detroit#Ap#Automated Insights
Reuters

Shares of Spanish steelmaker Acerinox soar after record profit

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Spanish steelmaker Acerinox (ACX.MC)soared on Wednesday after the company reported its highest ever quarterly net profit as strong demand for steel boosted prices. The company posted a net profit of 266 million euros ($280 million), more than three times its result a year...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Lordstown Motors

Within the last quarter, Lordstown Motors RIDE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lordstown Motors has an average price target of $1.38 with a high of $2.00 and a low of $1.00.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

AVITA Medical: Q3 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $1.23 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Evaxion Biotech: Q1 Earnings Insights

Evaxion Biotech EVAX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evaxion Biotech beat estimated earnings by 24.24%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.33. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Where Food Comes From: Q1 Earnings Insights

Where Food Comes From WFCF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 09:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Where Food Comes From beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $1.72...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Applied Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Applied Therapeutics APLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Applied Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.02%, reporting an EPS of $-0.88 versus an estimate of $-0.83. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

MeiraGTx Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MeiraGTx Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $1.04 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

RVL Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. RVL Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 61.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $2.44 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Riley Exploration Permian: Q2 Earnings Insights

Riley Exploration Permian REPX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Riley Exploration Permian missed estimated earnings by 8.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $1.09. Revenue was up $29.99 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Crown ElectroKinetics Q1 Earnings

Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crown ElectroKinetics missed estimated earnings by 163.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Luxury Brand Tapestry Reports Positive Q3

The luxury resale market has become a popular way for budget-conscious shoppers to get the hottest brand name products for a discount, but luxury brand Tapestry Inc., which is home to brands including Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, showed that some people still prefer first-run items. Tapestry noted a...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Recap: Sharps Compliance Q3 Earnings

Sharps Compliance SMED reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sharps Compliance missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was down $9.95 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy