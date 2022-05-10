ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Acne-Positive Movement Is the Latest Gen Z Trend That Adults Can Benefit From

By Brianne Hogan
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IdACx_0fZYTZLT00

Click here to read the full article.

Thanks to the acne positive moment, the hashtag #acne hits different these days compared to a few years ago. The movement that’s been spearheaded by Generation Z is all embracing blemished skin and working to destigmatize pimples. Bloggers like Hailey Wait and and Kadeeja Khan , as well as celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber, are heralding “zits are in!”  For so many teens and adults who experience acne, much like body positivity, the acne positivity movement can be seen as a step in the right direction when it comes to self-acceptance and self-love.

“Everyone’s skin and body is different — that includes acne. Teens especially need to know they are amazing the way they are,” Gen Z entrepreneur Fiona Frills, who turned her acne struggle into a skincare acne-prone makeup brand, Frilliance , tells SheKnows. “Social media seems to make things look too ‘good.’ I absolutely love that people are embracing authentic skin like acne positivity.”

Mina-Jacqueline Au, a Dermal Specialist and co-founder and Director of Lueur MD Aesthetics and CEO of Vivre SkinLabs, agrees and thinks it’s a movement that even her adult clients can learn from.

“My adult patients are always on a quest for that flawless skin as well and I’m always reminding them that that is not real. Skin care is important. Anti-aging is important. But they have to understand that our skin, no matter what age, will never look like we are walking around with a filter. It doesn’t matter what kind of treatment you get and what amount of money you pay.  With medical advancements, there are plenty of effective treatment options for [acne], but it’s going back to just acceptance and loving their skin and understanding that blemishes are okay.”

If you suffer from acne, here’s what we can all learn from the acne-positive movement.

The physical and emotional impacts of acne

First thing’s first: what is acne?

“All acne starts with a clogged pore, which is often caused by excess sebum (oil) production from the sebaceous (oil) glands,” says Dr. Kenneth Mark, Cosmetic Dermatology Expert . “It can manifest as clogged pores (open/closed comedones) a.k.a. whiteheads and blackheads, red bumps (pimples/zits), pustules, and cysts. Virtually all acne is either caused by or aggravated by stress and hormones – hence why adolescents are prone to it.”

No matter the age, the physical impact on the skin is the same for both adults and teens, potentially causing lifelong acne scars depending on severity of acne and if proper treatment was received.

“The most devastating physical effects of acne are the lesions themselves at the time of the outbreak and long term scarring,” says Dr. Mark. “Mentally, both can be devastating for a patient’s self esteem, confidence, and social and occupational productivity.”

Au says she has adult acne patients that refuse to leave the house without putting on a ton of makeup in effort to hide their acne and scars on their face.

“They feel like caking on that makeup, if anything, is still only getting them to baseline beauty. It’s sad and these are genuinely beautiful faces.”

Frills can relate. “Emotionally (and mentally) was my main struggle. Looking in the mirror and not understanding why my complexion was changing,” she says. “The red bumps and soreness was even confusing at the time. I didn’t really understand acne and overall what was going on.”

That’s because acne, in general, is difficult to treat, says Au.

“When combined with hormones, it can take months before seeing some sort of results. It doesn’t mean the treatment isn’t working, it’s just the nature of this disease. However, many teens become growingly frustrated with time at what they think are failing treatments when pimples reoccur over and over again on their faces leaving behind a trail of scars.”

For teens, this frustration can sometimes turn into depression. According to a study published by the British Journal of Dermatology, teens with acne are at 63 percent higher risk for depression.

Why the acne positive movement is a good thing for everyone

Both Au and Frills believe the acne positivity movement is setting a new and more realistic standard for teens about what real skin is and should be in part because there’s no such thing as flawless skin.

“I always say, when I look at a patient’s skin, it tells their story, their lifestyle, what they were exposed to. It’s very much part of who we are, so are bumps, pores and scars,” says Au. “So, yes the movement is amazing, especially for teenagers that are looking at media because they are at a time in their lives where they are building their own standards of what they are and who they want to become.”

Frills thinks the acne positive movement encompasses what it means to love your skin as it is no matter what phase it’s in.

“I think your skin at any age should be looked at in a positive way. I see so much on how to make aging skin look young when I go to cosmetics stores. I think we should all embrace who we are at any age and empower ourselves with knowledge. Aging skin is kinda inevitable, sort of like acne.”

Dr. Mark believes the movement is a great way to help highlight the mental risks of acne as well as to help motivate patients to feel comfortable discussing their condition and seeking treatment options faster.

“I think your skin at any age should be looked at in a positive way. I see so much on how to make aging skin look young when I go to cosmetics stores. I think we should all embrace who we are at any age and empower ourselves with knowledge. Aging skin is kinda inevitable, sort of like acne.”

For better or worse, in general, society places value with ‘influencers,’ and celebrities. In this situation, a teen can identify with someone else who has spoken out about the same condition and use that as motivation.”

For adults with acne, he says they too “can realize they are not alone and should not just try to conceal their acne with makeup, but go out and get it treated.”

Dr. Mark also sees acne positivity as an important reminder for parents not to be overly critical of their children with acne and to be as supportive as possible.

“It seems like common sense, but you would be surprised at some of the parent-teen interactions I see, especially regarding acne.”

The one drawback of the acne positivity movement might be that it’s a little too positive when it comes to embracing your pimples au natural.

“Love your skin. However, my fear is that some may mistake the message as, if you have severe acne, you can love your skin and not treat it or treat it improperly,” says Au. “Treating a skin condition, like any conditions of an organ, is an individual’s choice. However there needs to be education of what happens if acne is left untreated. As a clinical provider, we know the long term effect of untreated acne, can too, be detrimental mentally and physically.”

For example, Au cites that hyperpigmentation or lifelong skin textural scarring are very difficult to reverse, and severe lesions, if left untreated will create permanent skin damage.

“I see it all the time, adult patients would spend any sort of money on treatments that may or may not help because they feel insecure when they are at work, out with friends, at business meetings, or now, during zoom when their faces are enlarged on a screen. I always say that proper education needs to come hand in hand with this movement.”

With studies showing that people with acne have a risk for depression three times higher than people without acne and that 15 percent of people with acne will be left with lifelong scars, the acne positivity movement might be a great way to say, “Loving your skin also means seeking the best treatment for it without shame.”

Before you go, check out our favorite skincare brands for tweens and teens :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzhKK_0fZYTZLT00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Body Lotion Will Single-Handedly Change the Way You Think About Retinol

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It doesn’t matter if your skin is dry, oily, or a little bit of both, one thing’s for sure: retinol is the hero ingredient of anyone’s skincare routine. (Yes, even yours.) In case you’re unfamiliar, retinol also goes by vitamin A and can do everything from increasing collagen production and blood vessels to reducing the appearance of fine lines, minimizing faded patches, and softening rougher areas of the skin. But, while retinol is a...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

How To Treat & Prevent Body Acne — Yes, Even In Weird Places — As An Adult Woman

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing more disappointing than reaching adulthood and finally having clearer skin — only to break out in zits all over your bod. Flawless skin, who?  Don’t worry, though! You’re not the only adult dealing with bacne and buttne and boob blemishes.Whether you have one or two painful bumps a month or a smattering of acne on your chest, body acne is fine and normal. Treating this issue is doable with solutions ranging from...
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fiona Frills
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adult Acne#Acne Treatment#Acne Scars#Generation Z#Lueur Md Aesthetics
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Medical News Today

Itchy skin and cancer: What to know

Itchy skin, or pruritus, can have many causes, and most are harmless. However, itchy skin can also be a symptom of certain types of cancer or a side effect of some cancer treatments. The sensation of itchy skin can be irritating and uncomfortable. Also, repeated scratching can lead to complications,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

How too much drinking harms the liver

As Americans stepped up their drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic, liver disease and transplants surged. Between March 2020 and January 2021, the number of U.S. patients with alcohol-associated liver disease who received a new liver or were wait-listed for a transplant was 50% higher than pre-pandemic projections, researchers say. Alcohol-associated...
HERSHEY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
MedicalXpress

Women with long COVID-19 syndrome have more symptoms

A new study found that females with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than males. Females were statistically significantly more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the Journal of Women's Health. Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

Is there a link between psoriatic arthritis and fibromyalgia?

Psoriatic arthritis is a form of inflammatory arthritis that causes swelling and pain. It is not the same as fibromyalgia, which is a chronic condition that causes pain and fatigue. However, the conditions can co-occur. Some people with fibromyalgia. joint pain, which is a common symptom of psoriatic arthritis. This...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Sleep Apnea Treatment: Everything You Need to Know

Sleep apnea is a relatively common sleep disorder in which a person experiences many breathing pauses during a night's sleep. Sleep apnea puts a person at higher risk for heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and more, so it's essential to treat it to prevent serious health complications. This articles discusses the...
HEALTH
verywellmind.com

What Are Anxiety Shivers?

Anxiety shivers are a common symptom of anxiety. Although not a formal clinical term, anxiety shivers refers to the experience of anxiety that might cause someone to shiver, shake, tremble, feel like they have the chills, or feel it is hard to regulate their body temperature. Anxiety shivers can be alarming, but are not dangerous, and go away on their own as your anxiety dissipates.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Vitamins, minerals improve symptoms for children with ADHD

Children with ADHD and emotional dysregulation who were given a micronutrient-dense formula made of all known vitamins and essential minerals were three times more likely to have better concentration and improved moods, research from Oregon Health & Science University found. The findings, featured on the May cover of the Journal...
KIDS
SheKnows

SheKnows

46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy