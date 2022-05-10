ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA city leader pushing for parking ticket relief for unhoused

By CNS Author
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson introduced a resolution Tuesday to support a state Assembly bill that would require cities to create a parking ticket relief program for unhoused people. The state bill was introduced by Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, D-Los Angeles, in January. If passed and...

City offers relief on unpaid bills

The Los Angeles City Council approved a program on May 6 that will pay for a portion of trash pick-up debt for qualifying low-income Angelenos who were unable to pay bills in 2020-21 as a result of the pandemic. “Although we are in a much better place now as a...
LA Mayor's Race: Joe Cuts a Deal with Rick. Here's Why

You can read about it here. I've got two additional things to say as a result of that announcement. When I was first told that Joe has dropped out, my first question was whether he also endorsed anybody and, if so, whom? Remember that I didn't know the answer at that time. I figured that if Joe had endorsed nobody, that was fine, and would just signify that he knows he can't make it into the runoffs. If he were to endorse Karen Bass, that would be an indication that Joe sees something good about Bass.
Chamber director takes aim at Gardena council seat

On Tuesday, June 7, the Gardena Municipal Elections will take place and we will be speaking to the various candidates over the coming weeks. Mayor Tasha Cerda is running unopposed, but three people are vying for two seats on the City Council. Two of those are incumbents: Mayor Pro Tem Rodney Tanaka, and Harout (Art) Kaskanian. They’re being challenged by Wanda Love, executive director of the Gardena Valley Chamber of Commerce. This week, we chatted with Love about her thoughts on the election, and how her experience on the Chamber could help her on the City Council.
LA Councilman Joe Buscaino drops out of race for mayor

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino dropped out of the race for mayor of Los Angeles Thursday and announced his support for his former opponent, billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso. Angelenos have already been sent their ballots from the Los Angeles County Clerk, and voting ends...
From Skates to Shelter: Shuttered Rink To Become Transitional Housing

A former roller skating rink in northwest Los Angeles county will provide a bridge shelter for 107 unhoused residents, writes David Wagner for LAist. “The nonprofit [Hope of the Valley] bought the property in March 2021 and spent about $7 million transforming it into a shelter that will begin accepting residents on May 17. The shelter will be the first bridge housing facility in City Council District 12, represented by councilman John Lee.”
Affordable Home Ownership in Santa Monica - Not Affordable Renting

The state of California has issued an unfunded mandate that Santa Monica must build 6000+ affordable homes, or face punitive fines and loss of zoning control. The city currently plans to build these as affordable apartments to rent, which would be utterly disastrous, both for the occupants of the affordable housing, and existing city residents.
1 man won’t stop watering, another says lawn doesn’t belong here

Starting June 1, 6 million Southern Californians will face new water restrictions that limit most of them to watering their landscapes twice or just once per week. For now, only water districts that pull significantly from the State Water Project face the restrictions, which includes large swaths of the City of Los Angeles, Ventura County, the Inland Empire and other communities. LADWP announced this week that people living at odd-numbered street addresses can wash their cars and water their lawns on Mondays and Fridays. It’s Thursdays and Sundays for even-numbered residents. Other communities could be next, and the belt-tightening may get worse before the next rainy season.
LA Resident Physicians Threaten To Strike Over Low Wages

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. Over 1,300 unionized resident physicians at three Los Angeles hospitals will hold a...
Newsom proposes $400 checks to help with inflation, says minimum wage will rise to $15.50 in 2023

(KSEE/KGPE) — An $18.1 billion package to help reduce the impact of inflation on California residents was put forward by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday. The proposal includes tax refunds to eligible vehicle owners, rental assistance, and money for hospital and nursing staff. Newsom also announced that California’s minimum wage is projected to increase to […]
Pico Union residents say street vendors blocking sidewalks, dumping trash in their neighborhood

Pico Union residents are fed up with street vendors they say routinely block sidewalks, leave trash behind, and create a hazardous environment for the entire neighborhood.The Pico Union Neighborhood Council is calling on City Attorney Mike Feuer to step in and help them with the problem, which regularly takes place on 11th, 12th, New Hampshire, and Berendo streets. "It's causing rats and cockroaches," Pico Union resident Kathlyn Chavez said. "You know we didn't have that problem. Now we're seeing rats and cockroaches, and it's just disgusting, you know?" Residents in the area say the street vendors block sidewalks, forcing people to walk on the street as cars speed by. Vendors also double park on the streets regularly, blocking access to driveways and other parking lots, and dump their trash and oil in the streets, according to residents.The vendors say they're just trying to make a living.The Los Angeles Department of Sanitation has launched an assessment of the situation and will conduct sewer and storm drain cleaning as part of its beautification project.
California to raise minimum wage to $15.50

LOS ANGELES - California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state's minimum wage will be increasing to offset the costs residents are feeling due to rising inflation. According to Newsom's office, California’s minimum wage is projected to increase to $15.50 per hour for all workers on January 1, 2023. The accelerated increase is required by a provision in the state’s existing minimum wage law when inflation exceeds 7 percent. In April in California, inflation was up 7.9 percent, and it's been above 7 percent every month so far in 2022.
These are the best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite having a bad reputation in some other significant areas, Los Angeles County has an excellent track record of vibrant food culture. The diverse population of the county has made it possible to have a good amount of delicious food in a way that would not cause stress on your monthly budget. When it comes to Chinese food, Los Angeles County has the most diversified and high-quality selection in the country.
