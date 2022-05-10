LA city leader pushing for parking ticket relief for unhoused

Pico Union residents are fed up with street vendors they say routinely block sidewalks, leave trash behind, and create a hazardous environment for the entire neighborhood.The Pico Union Neighborhood Council is calling on City Attorney Mike Feuer to step in and help them with the problem, which regularly takes place on 11th, 12th, New Hampshire, and Berendo streets. "It's causing rats and cockroaches," Pico Union resident Kathlyn Chavez said. "You know we didn't have that problem. Now we're seeing rats and cockroaches, and it's just disgusting, you know?" Residents in the area say the street vendors block sidewalks, forcing people to walk on the street as cars speed by. Vendors also double park on the streets regularly, blocking access to driveways and other parking lots, and dump their trash and oil in the streets, according to residents.The vendors say they're just trying to make a living.The Los Angeles Department of Sanitation has launched an assessment of the situation and will conduct sewer and storm drain cleaning as part of its beautification project.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO