Luck on a lark is being turned into more luck—for local charities. Businessman Adam Weitsman hit it big at the Kentucky Derby without even having a horse in the running. According to his Facebook page and a report from WIVT TV, Weitsman, sitting with friends at Table 21, decided to place a five-dollar bet on long-shot, last minute entry: horse number 21: Rich Strike, which ended up winning the Derby at 80-to-1 odds. Weitsman says he won an over $70,000 on the Trifecta.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO