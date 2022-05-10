Rep. Bob Nicholas seeks another term in new House District 7

CHEYENNE – As election filing season is upon us, a local lawmaker said he will seek re-election, albeit in a newly formed district for the state House of Representatives.

Rep. Bob Nicholas , R-Cheyenne, said Tuesday that he is seeking another term in the Wyoming Legislature. He said he is running in the new House District 7. Previously, it was House District 8.

During their past budget session, state lawmakers approved a redistricting plan. With some concern, Gov. Mark Gordon allowed it to become law, although he did not formally sign the bill.

In an email Tuesday to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle announcing his candidacy, Nicholas said that "new solutions for property taxpayers" are "at the top his agenda." In the Legislature, Nicholas is the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

“All across Wyoming, residents are seeing dramatic increases in property taxes. I will fight for solutions to address this problem to protect property owners. We must have a more stable, predictable tax structure to protect homeowners from arbitrary inflationary fluctuations,” Nicholas wrote.

He said that in his time on the appropriations panel, encompassing eight years, he "oversaw reducing state budget expenditures by hundreds of millions of dollars."

The lawmaker and candidate noted that last year, he cut state budget expenditures by $450 million "to match lost revenues." And he "spearheaded directing nearly" $400 million from the federal government "into permanent savings funds." Nicholas has been chairman for the past five years of the Appropriations Committee.

“Increasing our reserves is essential to help offset future reductions in mineral revenues,” he said.

The politician said he hopes to "continue working for our conservative values by balancing our budget, conserving tax dollars and securing a viable long-term framework to improve and protect Wyoming families for generations to come. I will fight to keep taxes low and increase the return on our investments to protect our independent way of life.”

Among other roles, the candidate noted that he is the chair of the Capital Finance Committee, "which is modernizing the state’s investment practices to increase returns for all of the state permanent investment funds."