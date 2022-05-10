ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

New Gaithersburg Elementary School Named in Memory of Harriet R. Tubman

By Suzanne Pollak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County Board of Education unanimously voted in favor of naming Gaithersburg Cluster Elementary School #8 in memory of the escaped slave and abolitionist Harriet R. Tubman. The new school is still under construction at 400 Victory Farm Drive. It is expected...

