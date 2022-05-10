New Gaithersburg Elementary School Named in Memory of Harriet R. Tubman

I am delighted to report that we have reached an agreement with our three employee associations that offers substantial wage increases to our devoted and highly skilled teachers, supporting services professionals, administrators and other staff for the upcoming school year. In the face of significant challenges over the past couple of years, MCPS remains a great school system, in large part thanks to dedicated staff whose excellence we recognize and reward. The new contracts are one way we can celebrate all staff for their steadfast dedication in providing an excellent education for every student. Through the collaborative partnership with our employee associations—MCEA, MCAAP, SEIU—that led to their development, these agreements help MCPS remain one of the best places for adults to work and children to learn in all of public education.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO