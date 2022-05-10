ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

The Unforgettables Foundation inspires collaboration among the community to raise 10K for foster and deceased children

By Manny B. Sandoval
iecn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people in the Inland community have heard about the wonderful work of The Unforgettables Foundation (TUF) – helping low-income families with the cost of funeral expenses for their child. Founder and CEO Tim Evans says when he was a chaplain at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital throughout...

iecn.com

CBS LA

Residents can now search a statewide map of 1,400 food banks, pantries

An online was released Wednesday to help people locate over 1,400 food banks, pantries and other places that offer free food."Families up and down our state are worried about how to put food on the table as prices for food, gas and other necessities spiral out of reach," Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin said."The economic pain of the pandemic, along with skyrocketing inflation and the high cost of living throughout our state is breaking the bank for many Californians who are already on the brink of poverty. This map connects residents to critical food resources in every single California county so that anyone in need of assistance can find free, nutritious food."To find a nearby location, residents can enter their address into the site and set a radius.It is advised to contact the site you are looking to visit in advance to confirm hours and eligibility. Photo identification or other documents may be required at some sites.The map is available here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

See a Map of California Food Banks and Other Places to Find Free Food

More than 1,400 food banks, pantries and other places that offer free food in California are featured on a map published by Los Angeles' city controller. Users can type their address into the map tool and provide a search radius to find a nearby location. Users are advised to contact a site before visiting to confirm hours and eligibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IE Voice

SBCUSD First Black Superintendent Forced Out by Board’s 4-2 Vote

Hardy Brown Sr. | Publisher Emeritus Black Voice News. I heard Doc Ervin say these words at the school board meeting on Tuesday May 3, and I quote, “After careful thought and consideration, and really after close to 30 years of public service, I’ve decided to retire from the San Bernardino City Unified School District, effective July 1.”
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Members of Rialto hip hop group J.J. Fad will have a street named after them

Members of the hip hop group J.J. Fad, known for their big hit "Supersonic," will have a street named after them in the Inland Empire. On June 11 at 11 a.m., 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. will be hosting the street naming recognition ceremony at the San Bernardino County Government Center, 385 N. Arrowhead Avenue in San Bernardino.
RIALTO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

AV planners get first look at downtown plan

Apple Valley’s plan to revitalize its downtown is scheduled to be presented to the town’s planning commission May 18. The Village Specific Plan is a blueprint for development and public improvements in a 651-acre section of the town, as well as a means to preserve that part of Apple Valley’s “distinct historic character,” according to a statement on the town’s website.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Deadline

One Region Of California Emerges As State’s Covid Hotspot: “We’ve Got A Lot Of Virus Circulating Now. And It’s On Its Way Up”

Click here to read the full article. “We’ve got a lot of virus circulating now. And it’s on its way up,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody at a press briefing earlier this week. While case numbers are going up across the state, one region’s transmission levels are much higher than the rest: The Bay Area. The CDC’s color-coded “County Tracker” tool indicates that, while the rest of the state is at the green or “Low” level of transmission, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Marin, San Mateo and San Francisco Counties have all moved into the yellow, or “Medium”...
spectrumnews1.com

Congressman: Nationwide baby formula shortages now 'life-threatening'

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A Riverside County lawmaker Wednesday declared that plummeting supplies of baby formula throughout the country posed complications that could be “life-threatening” for newborns, urging the Biden administration to double up efforts to solve the worsening shortage. “Each day, this crisis grows worse,” Rep....
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

California's Mission Bells and the push to remove them

SAN DIEGO — Along some of California's busiest streets and highways, hanging about ten feet off the ground, stand iron-green colored bells. You've probably driven past a bell without noticing; most of them stand in what are now everyday spots, like the one next to a bus stop on Gilman Drive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Students sickened after eating chips laced with marijuana in Perris

A scary day in school for several Enchanted Elementary School students who were rushed to the hospital after eating what investigators said were hot Cheetos laced with marijuana. Raquel Miranda felt helpless Thursday morning, after her 9-year-old daughter unknowingly ingested marijuana."I just waned to hurry up and get here, see what's going on with her. Nobody wanted to give me answers," Miranda said. Her daughter, Davina, said that her throat and stomach hurt and she was dizzy. The cannabis in question was undetectable at first because it was infused into a common snack food, a bag of hot Cheetos. "I'm like these don't taste...
PERRIS, CA
kcrw.com

1 man won’t stop watering, another says lawn doesn’t belong here

Starting June 1, 6 million Southern Californians will face new water restrictions that limit most of them to watering their landscapes twice or just once per week. For now, only water districts that pull significantly from the State Water Project face the restrictions, which includes large swaths of the City of Los Angeles, Ventura County, the Inland Empire and other communities. LADWP announced this week that people living at odd-numbered street addresses can wash their cars and water their lawns on Mondays and Fridays. It’s Thursdays and Sundays for even-numbered residents. Other communities could be next, and the belt-tightening may get worse before the next rainy season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVCR NEWS

Upcoming water restrictions on affected Inland Empire residents will be dependent on water supplier

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Inland Empire Utilities Agency General Manager Shivaji Deshmukh. Jonathan Linden: Just two weeks ago, the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) voted to require several water agencies in Southern California to take new measures to conserve water in their region. One of those water agencies was the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA), whose coverage area includes Chino Hills, Ontario, and Fontana. Shivaji Deshmukh joins me now and is the General Manager for the IEUA. To get started here, Shivaji, with these new regulations being put in place by the MWD, what is your agency’s response to these new regulations?
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

California Prisons hosting recruitment event June 4 at AVC

LANCASTER – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be hosting a recruitment event next month at Antelope Valley College in Lancaster as part of an effort to hire a diverse group of correctional officers over the next year, the agency announced. “We are looking for people...
LANCASTER, CA

