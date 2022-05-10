The Unforgettables Foundation inspires collaboration among the community to raise 10K for foster and deceased children

An online was released Wednesday to help people locate over 1,400 food banks, pantries and other places that offer free food."Families up and down our state are worried about how to put food on the table as prices for food, gas and other necessities spiral out of reach," Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin said."The economic pain of the pandemic, along with skyrocketing inflation and the high cost of living throughout our state is breaking the bank for many Californians who are already on the brink of poverty. This map connects residents to critical food resources in every single California county so that anyone in need of assistance can find free, nutritious food."To find a nearby location, residents can enter their address into the site and set a radius.It is advised to contact the site you are looking to visit in advance to confirm hours and eligibility. Photo identification or other documents may be required at some sites.The map is available here.

