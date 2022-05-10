ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Independence police seek man missing since March

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
Police in Independence are asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen on March 17.

Michael Burton, 44, was last seen in the 10000 block of East 22nd Street nearly two months ago, according to police.

Burton could possibly be driving a green or blue Nissan Titan with an unknown license plate number.

Police don't currently have a description of what Burton was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who sees Burton is asked to contact Det. Steve Brashears at 816-325-7820.

