Man fatally shot by Tulsa police after attacking his father with a sword

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A 21-year-old man is dead after police say he attacked his father with a large sword Sunday morning in Tulsa.

According to a report from the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to a home on N. Sandusky Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. The caller told dispatchers that his brother was “acting strange” and appeared to “be on something.”

When they arrived, family members met officers in the driveway. They said Luis Torres had a problem and he was either drinking or on drugs. As they followed Torres’ father into the home, Torres walked out carrying a large sword.

Officers say Torres attacked his father with the sword and pushed him onto a bed. Torres’ mother was also trying to control her son.

Since Torres was attacking his father with the weapon, an officer pulled out his gun and fired.

Officers performed first aid on Torres, but he died from his injuries at the home.

The father was treated and is expected to be okay.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office will decide if the force used was justified.

Nathan Hull
2d ago

Imagine calling 911 because you need help with your son who isn’t in his right mind just for police to show up and shoot him

Reefer Sutherland
2d ago

quit with the fatal gunshots TPD...you are supposed to be cool under pressure...that is what you are trained for

Just Taylor
2d ago

And now that man will probably have to live with regret of calling the police... 💔

