Since November, Tesla has been experimenting with allowing non-Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) to charge at select Tesla Supercharger locations in France, the Netherlands, and Norway. Despite the relatively limited number of chargers participating in the program, it's a big deal because as more people buy EVs the industry needs more and better EV chargers. It would be easier and cheaper for all involved to allow Superchargers—which account for more than half of U.S. fast chargers—to work with all vehicles rather than keep the charger market separated.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO