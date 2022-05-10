State Patrol completes bodycam equipment rollout

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drug overdoses are killing more Americans than at any time in history. After losing their 22-year-old son, a Minnesota family is turning the pain into a message that they hope will save lives. Sawyer Post, of Waconia, made a mistake while drinking with friends last October when he tried Percocet, a prescription painkiller. “The Percocet itself was laced with fentanyl, and some of the boys got sick,” said Sawyer’s mother, Kris Post. “Unfortunately, it took my son’s life.” She says her son’s death weighs on her heart every day. (credit: CBS) Tragically, she’s not alone in her pain. New data from the Centers...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO