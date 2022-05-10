ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Patrol completes bodycam equipment rollout

By Nick Longworth
Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - A statewide program to equip Minnesota State Patrol officers and their vehicles with recording equipment has been completed, according to an official announcement. The statewide rollout of the Body Camera Project began Dec. 1, 2021,...

