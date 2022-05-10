ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City believe signing Erling Haaland for bargain £51m transfer fee justifies decision not to sign Harry Kane

By Martin Blackburn
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER CITY believe signing Erling Haaland for a bargain £51.4million justifies their decision to walk away from Harry Kane last summer.

Yesterday, the Etihad side confirmed they have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the Norwegian forward, 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rz9SU_0fZYRQTM00
Manchester City have agreed the £51million signing of Erling Haaland Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2Els_0fZYRQTM00
City decided not to pursue Harry Kane last summer Credit: Rex

And it brings to an end Pep Guardiola’s long search for Sergio Aguero’s successor.

While there are sizeable extras, Haaland’s release clause is lower than first thought. It means he will cost less than a third of what City were being quoted by Tottenham for England captain Kane 12 months ago.

The Premier League champions made their interest in the striker known but insisted they would not meet the £160m asking price set by chairman Daniel Levy.

Less than nine months later, they sit top of the table again — and now have their new No 9 for the next few years.

Payments to the agents and a signing-on fee for Haaland are believed to come to around £34m.

But sources at the Etihad say they have not had to break their wage structure to land one of the hottest prospects in world football.

That means he is likely to be on a similar deal to Kevin De Bruyne, who is believed to bank around £375,000 a week.

The total cost over the five years of his contract will be north of £180m.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have all had a look at the young striker in recent months.

But the chance to play under Guardiola and alongside KDB and Phil Foden was a huge pull for him.

And following in the footsteps of his dad, Alf-Inge, wearing sky blue was another big attraction.

Over the years Haaland has regularly been pictured in City shirts — and a beanie hat during a trip to Wembley with them in 2014.

What a signing Erling Haaland is

A City statement read: “City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Erling Haaland on July 1.

“The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player.”

Pundit and former City defender Micah Richards was delighted with the signing.

He said: “What a player. What a signing Erling Haaland is.

“What a statement to the rest of the teams around. It is the perfect fit.

“I don’t think, apart from Harry Kane right now, there is a better fit. Now they have got a Plan B.”

Dortmund signed 20-year-old Germany forward Karim Adeyemi from Austrian champs Salzburg just hours after announcing Haaland’s departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e27Lo_0fZYRQTM00
Pep Guardiola has signed one of the world's most lethal frontmen in Haaland Credit: Getty

‘I bought a Ferrari, then a £3m house… we’d spend £30,000 on a night out and $150,000 in LA’, reveals Micah Richards

MICAH RICHARDS has fired a warning to football's budding superstars over the dangers of becoming rich overnight by revealing his worrying spending habits as a youngster. The retired defender-turned-Sky Sports pundit, 33, burst onto the scene at Manchester City in 2005 - signing a big-money contract in the same year - aged just 17.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SPORTbible

Erling Haaland's Manchester City Release Clause Has Been Revealed

Erling Haaland's Manchester City contract does contain a release clause, fresh reports claim. The Norwegian goal machine has penned a five-year contract with the Premier League champions, who confirmed they had reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund earlier this week. Remarkably, City have managed to get the deal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Ringer

Erling Haaland Is the Final Stage in Manchester City’s Evolution

So Erling Haaland has reached an agreement to join Manchester City, which to most of his new club’s opponents is like being told that the local tyrannosaurus has grown another molar. The beast was always going to eat you in the end; it doesn’t really matter that it has one more sharp tooth. Manchester City exert so much dominance over the vast majority of the football world that their recruitment of Haaland, a supremely accomplished center forward who is still only 21, feels like an indulgence. Yet Haaland’s imminent signing from Borussia Dortmund is much more than that: It represents a statement of intent, a desire to claim the UEFA Champions League for the first time in Manchester City’s history. For his new team, too, it will mean a significant shift in style, a greater directness of tactical approach—a little like watching a Shakespearean stage actor suddenly go off and star in action movies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
