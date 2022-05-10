ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

UPDATE: HE WAS LOCATED AND HE IS SAFE!

By Tony Pirozzi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver Alert was issued for a 96-year-old man in Forked River, Lacey police said. Robert Stradder left his home at about 11:30 a.m. May 10 without a cellphone, police said. Stradder...

LAKEWOOD: ARREST ON DRUG ACTIVITY

On Wednesday, May 11th at approximately 2:45pm, Officers responded to the area of East 4th Street and Sampson Avenue for a report of suspicious drug activity. Upon arrival, they encountered Osvaldo Emiliano-Arenas (50 years old from Lakewood) who they learned through their investigation had an active outstanding warrant for his arrest. During the investigation it is alleged that Emiliano-Arenas provided an alias. He was taken into custody without incident. Further investigation revealed that Emiliano- Arenas was in possession of a quantity narcotics. As a result, he was charged with the following:
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT, DRUNK DRIVER AND ALTERCATION

On Wednesday, May 11th at approximately 8am, Officers responded to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Swathmore Avenue for a report of a crash involving a 2012 Chrysler 200 and a 2015 Ford Focus resulting in injuries. Upon arrival, they observed one of the vehicles involved was overturned. Both of the drivers involved were treated at the scene and then transported to an area hospitals for further evaluation.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
MONMOUTH: WOMAN LEFT ELDERLY DISABLED PERSON IN SUN CAUSING HEATSTROKE

A 28-year-old woman from Union County has been indicted for allegedly neglecting an elderly disabled person in her care, authorities said. Valerie Pinchinat, of Linden, was indicted for third-degree neglect of an elderly or disabled person., they said. The indictment was returned by a grand jury on Wednesday, May 11,...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: MAN INDICTED FOR MURDER

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on May 11, 2022, Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on a charge of Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), in connection with the death of Alecia Perreault, 29, of Seaside Heights, that occurred in the early morning hours of May 1, 2021, in Seaside Heights.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
JACKSON: TWO TEENS ARRESTED IN THEFT OF PICK UP TRUCK

A pair of teenagers missing from a group home was arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle, authorities said. On Tuesday May 10, at approximately 11:50 a.m, Police Officers Kevin Scheuerman and Michael Collins were on patrol and checking an undeveloped cul-de-sac located off of Clearstream Road when they observed a vehicle at the rear of the area.
JACKSON, NJ
LAKEHURST: TRAFFIC STOPS LEADS TO DISCOVERY OF DRUGS AND OUTSTANDING WARRANT.

A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two Jersey Shore suspects on multiple drug charges involving heroin and methamphetamines, authorities said. On Tuesday, May 10, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Sgt. Jason Guide stopped an Infiniti sedan at the Travel Inn and Suites Motel for careless driving, Lakehurst police said.
LAKEHURST, NJ
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH ENTRAPMENT

Major motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Hickory and Vermont with entrapment. Cause of accident and extent of injuries not known as this is a developing story. Please attempt to avoid the area while first responders do their job.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
SUPERSTORM SANDY CONTRACTORS PLEAD GUILTY TO THEFT

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on May 6, 2022, John Bishop, 57, of Celebration, Florida, pled guilty before the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., to Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition in violation of N.J.S.A.2C:20-9. On May 9, 2022, Bishop’s business partner, Paul Rueda, 50, of San Diego, Texas, pled guilty before Judge Puglisi to the same charge of Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-9. Both defendants’ guilty pleas relate to their stealing funds through contractor businesses they operated between October 2014 and May 2017 in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy in Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex Counties. At the time of sentencing on July 15, 2022, the State will be recommending a term of four years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) for Bishop, and five years NJSP as to Rueda. As part of their plea agreements, Bishop has agreed to pay $178,425 in restitution to the victims; Rueda has agreed to pay $542,800 in restitution to the victims.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WHITING: BRUSH FIRE

—Brush Fire— This morning (5/12/22) @ 4:18 AM, Station 33 was dispatched to a reported brush fire within a dead end in the Roosevelt City section of town. Chief 3300 arrived on scene and confirmed a working brush fire of <1 acre. The fire was adjacent to several homes and was approaching structures on a property. Brush units 3339/3329, Engine 3301, Tanker 3318, and NJFFS responded in. An assessment was performed and 3339 was ordered to enter the woods/extinguish the flames. The fire was successfully extinguished with no injuries or damage to nearby structures. The scene was turned over to NJFFS for investigation purposes.
ROOSEVELT, NJ
JACKSON: SCHOOL BUS CRASH

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, on Goetz Lane in Jackson Township, initial reports said. There were no immediate details about injuries.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
OCEAN COUNTY: HOSPITAL REPORT CARD

Several hospitals in New Jersey received top marks, but others didn’t quite measure up in the Spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report released Tuesday by The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit health care watchdog group. The latest ratings reflect care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Leapfrog Group said its...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
GOVERNOR MURPHY ISSUES A STATEMENT ON THE RELEASE OF SUNDIATA ACOLI FROM PRISON

“I am deeply disappointed that Sundiata Acoli, a man who murdered Trooper Werner Foerster in cold blood in 1973, will be released from prison. In 1996, Governor Whitman signed a law ensuring that anyone who murders an officer on duty will receive life in prison without the possibility of parole, and I profoundly wish this law had been in place when Acoli was sentenced in 1974. Our men and women in uniform are heroes, and anyone who would take the life of an officer on duty should remain behind bars until the end of their life.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEW JERSEY: PIEROGIS BEING RECALLED OVER UNDECLARED MILK ALLERGEN.

Dymski Pierogies DBA Grandma’s Cuisine is recalling multiple varieties of frozen cheese-filled pierogis because it may contain undeclared milk allergen.Grandma’s Cuisine branded pierogis were distributed in Restaurant Depot chain stores and local retail stores in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Golden Eagle brand pierogis were distributed to retail stores in New Jersey. Recalled product was distributed between April 2021 and April 2022.The recalled products are sold in 1lb and 3lb plastic bags under the brands: Grandma’s Cuisine, Bernat’s and Golden Eagle.The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of it.No illnesses have been reported to date, but people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the products.Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 570-421-0102.
FOOD SAFETY

