UPDATE: HE WAS LOCATED AND HE IS SAFE!

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on May 6, 2022, John Bishop, 57, of Celebration, Florida, pled guilty before the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., to Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition in violation of N.J.S.A.2C:20-9. On May 9, 2022, Bishop’s business partner, Paul Rueda, 50, of San Diego, Texas, pled guilty before Judge Puglisi to the same charge of Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-9. Both defendants’ guilty pleas relate to their stealing funds through contractor businesses they operated between October 2014 and May 2017 in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy in Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex Counties. At the time of sentencing on July 15, 2022, the State will be recommending a term of four years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) for Bishop, and five years NJSP as to Rueda. As part of their plea agreements, Bishop has agreed to pay $178,425 in restitution to the victims; Rueda has agreed to pay $542,800 in restitution to the victims.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO