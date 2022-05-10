ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Community Cares Day Coming May 28

By Matthew Morris
WHIZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local nonprofit has taken initiative to support the small businesses that were displaced by January’s Masonic Temple fire. Phoenix Rising Lost Souls has partnered with Purina to host Community Cares Day, a family oriented event from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Zane’s Landing...

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

MCCF Announced Spring Grant Competition Winners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Community Foundation Announced the winners of their Spring Grant Competition. The foundation will disburse $65,467 between 16 local organizations who applied for funding that supports their community programs. MCCF Chief Executive Officer Brian Wagner discussed the purpose of the grant and how it...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Sunday Event to Honor Veterans

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- There’s an opportunity this weekend for you to take part in an event that will honor local veterans. Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Unit will be in town on Sunday. The organization is a non-profit best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones. The mobile...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

John Dean Clawson

John Dean “Deano” Clawson, 72, of Zanesville, passed from this life on May 11, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born August 10, 1949 in Zanesville, a son of the late John and Faye Bush Clawson. Dean retired from Burnham Corporation after 44 years of employment where he served as a Past Union Vice President, Union Steward and contract negotiation committee member. He enjoyed playing on the Burnham softball, bowling and golf teams. Dean was an avid Buckeye fan and everyone that knew him liked him. He enjoyed many (Miles with Smiles) trips and camping with special biker friends who became family. He was a past member of Finks Harley Davidson Y-City HOG Club and National HOG,, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 302, VFW Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29 all of Zanesville, Ohio. Dean also was a past board member of Zane Trace Credit Union.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Zanesville, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Zanesville, OH
WHIZ

Carol L. Nolan

Carol Laverne Nolan, 78, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, peacefully in her sleep. She was born December 4, 1943, in Zanesville to the late Don and Mary Margaret Jaynes Welsh. She was a graduate of Zanesville High School and retired from JCPenney, where she worked in the credit catalog department. Carol was a member of Coburn United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed playing cards, walking, taking long car rides, Tim Horton’s cappuccinos and ice cream. Her family was her upmost joy.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mid-East Pinning Ceremony

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Mid-East Career and Technology Center held the first event in their brand new Activity Center to recognize their Practical Nursing and Multi-Skilled Health Technician program’s students’ achievements this morning during a Pinning Ceremony. Multi-Skilled Technologies Instructor Stephanie Winsor and Practical Nursing Instructor...
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Community Cares Day#Phoenix Rising Lost Souls
WTRF- 7News

Pickle festival coming to Ohio

Pickle lovers in Ohio can rejoice because a pickle festival is coming. The ‘Just Dill With It-Pickle Festival’ will happen in Miamisburg, Ohio at Austin Landing Vendors include: Aime’s Gourmet Pickles Brad to Go Chuy’s Dewey’s El Meson Rolling Indulgence 1776 Grill McNasty’s Mr. Boro’s Tavern JA & Sweetummm’s Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine Lil’ […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WHIZ

Harvey E. Seals

Harvey E. Seals, 74 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. Harvey was born in Zanesville on April 22, 1948. He is the son of the late Jim and Alice (Mayfield) Seals. Harvey retired as an over the road truck driver for many different companies.
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
Ohio Capital Journal

Bill to help homeless veterans in Ohio suddenly killed by lawmakers for ‘not being needed’

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill that would help provide funding to ensure every veteran […] The post Bill to help homeless veterans in Ohio suddenly killed by lawmakers for ‘not being needed’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Dessert chain opening first Cincinnati shop in this suburb

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing dessert-centric chain that offers ice cream-topped peach cobbler and cobbler-stuffed cinnamon rolls is opening its first Cincinnati-area location in a northern suburb. The Nashville-based Peach Cobbler Factory is opening in the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center at 7736 Dudley Drive in West Chester, with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio humane society seizes 22 German Shepherds living in 'deplorable conditions'

LIMA, Ohio — An Ohio humane society is now taking care of 22 German Shepherd dogs after they were seized from property that they described as "deplorable conditions." The Ohio SPCA & Humane Society said as soon as they arrived at the scene, they knew the seizure was necessary. They removed the 22 dogs from the property and took them to the shelter.
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy