An Airbnb host near San Antonio, Texas is being sued for spying on guests with a hidden camera. These types of stories are becoming all to common these days as more and more people are finding hidden cameras in everyday items. In this case, according to a report from Inside Edition, police are saying that 54-year-old A. Jay Allee was using a hidden camera in a AC power adapter to video guests of his Airbnb.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO