Women Outreach Ministries Founder Dana D AndersonCourtesy of Dana D Anderson. Cuyahoga County, OH. - National and Local Women will be honored by the Women Outreach Ministries. During their annual award celebratory, the organization recognizes women who have excelled in their careers, aided the community, and empowered others to do the same. Dana D. Anderson, Founder, and Executive Director, tell us that we have to lift each other up to thrive and survive. "There are so many women doing great things, from being a stay-at-home mom to running a major corporation and being involved in the community. Women evolve, and sisters should elevate sisters. No matter how big or small, I believe women should be acknowledged and recognized for their daily contributions to society," stated Anderson.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO