Wilmington, NC

UPDATE: Missing woman located

By WECT Staff
WECT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department now lists Anna Mccree Kiggins as located following...

www.wect.com

WITN

Few details released after deputies chase car into Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Few details are being released after a police chase this afternoon in Pitt County. The chase ended at South Memorial Drive and 5th Street in Greenville where a man was taken away in handcuffs. It began shortly before 2:00 p.m. near the DOT offices on North...
GREENVILLE, NC
WECT

Family of man found dead at TRU Colors wants answers

WILMINGTON — After a mysterious death at a Wilmington brewery last month, a family says they’re searching for answers. Val Dauvray’s cause of death, initially called an accident or possible suicide, has yet to be fully determined or explained. The family says details aren’t adding up and believes there’s possibly more to the story.
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
WECT

Silver Alert cancelled for missing man in Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Silver Alert for Scott Patten Wales has been cancelled. The initial release is below:. Wales is 79 years old, white, male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 195 pounds with short gray hair and hazel eyes. Sunset Beach Police believe he is somewhere between Lexington and Sunset Beach. His car is a 2010 black Ford Explorer with North Carolina License Plate FMC5567.
WMBF

1 dead at Florence motel after screams for help heard, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are investigating a death at a Florence motel on South Irby Street. According to the report, at approximately 8:58 p.m. on 0Thursday, officers from the Florence Police Department responded to a room at 415 S. Irby Street, the Colonial Inn, regarding a person screaming for help.
FLORENCE, SC
outerbanksvoice.com

Two arrested on drug charges after KDH hotel search

On May 11, the Dare County Sheriff’s Department released this information regarding drug arrests last week that began with a traffic stop and culminated with a room search. On May 5, at approximately 11:41 p.m., Deputies working the A District conducted a traffic stop near Ocean Bay Blvd and Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills, NC. During the stop, a Dare County Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and several items of drug paraphernalia were located and seized. The Deputies continued the investigation and developed enough information to obtain a search warrant for 2 rooms at a hotel in Kill Devil Hills. During the search of the rooms, the Deputies located and seized crack cocaine and more drug paraphernalia.
DARE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man charged in connection to Hanes Mall shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Thursday and charged in connection to a shooting at Hanes Mall earlier this week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. One person was shot inside of the mall on Tuesday, the release says. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Body of missing Lake Waccamaw kayaker found

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — The body of the a kayaker missing in Lake Waccamaw since Sunday has been recovered. According to a spokesperson with the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, the body was found along the shoreline on the side of the lake closest to the dam.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WECT

Town of Leland announces Jeremy Humphries as new police chief

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) -The Town of Leland has promoted Jeremy Humphries as the new Chief of the Leland Police Department. Humphries joined the Police Department in 2012 as a Detective, and has also served on the North Carolina State Criminal Justice Partnership Advisory Board. Before that, he worked as an...
LELAND, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville police looking for witness in car fatality

Fayetteville police are asking the public for help finding a man who investigators believe saw a woman intentionally strike a man with her vehicle. The man later died. Khaleeta George Gethers, 28, has been charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Jarod Perry. Perry was seriously injured April 24 when he was struck by a vehicle on the 3500 block of Boone Trail, police said. He was taken to the hospital and later died.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach Police asking for your help in locating missing man

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. Scott Patten Wales is a 79-year-old white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 195 pounds. He is also described to have short, gray hair and hazel eyes.
WNCT

One killed in crash involving school bus in Duplin County

MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed Thursday in a collision between a school bus and another vehicle near 3090 US 117. Officials said it was a head-on collision. No students were on the bus. The driver of the car was killed in the crash. The bus driver has been transported to Vidant Duplin […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

