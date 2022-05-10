Liverpool tied for first again in Premier League after win vs. Aston Villa

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammates Diogo Jota (right) and Jordan Henderson during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. PA Images/Alamy Images

Liverpool is back to even with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after a 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

The team recovered from a rough start after allowing Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz to score just three minutes into the match. Less than two minutes later, Joel Matip tied up the match for Liverpool with a goal of his own.

Liverpool and City both have 86 points on the season, but City has three matches left on the schedule and Liverpool only has two. On Wednesday, City will play Wolves at 3:15 p.m. ET with an opportunity to take back its three-point lead with a pair of matches left for each.

If the two sides finish tied at the top of the table, the Premier League title would be decided by goal differential. City currently has 68 more goals scored than allowed, while Liverpool's differential is at 65 goals.