NBA

Pivotal Game 5s on tap for Bucks-Celtics, Warriors-Grizzlies

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrizzlies star Ja Morant is out for Game 5 with a bone bruise in his right knee. It comes as the Warriors have a...

keyt.com

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ja Morant
Al Horford
ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant has bone bruise, doubtful for remainder of playoffs

MEMPHIS -- Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee and is considered doubtful for the remainder of the playoffs, the team announced Tuesday. The Grizzlies said Morant underwent an MRI that revealed the extent of the injury. Memphis will be without its star point guard for a second straight game as the Grizzlies try to avoid elimination against the Golden State Warriors at home in Game 5 on Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Grizzlies Made NBA History In A Shocking Blowout Win

The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t just beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night; they embarrassed them. Memphis dominated throughout the game and demolished the competition, winning Game 5 with a jaw-dropping 134-95 blowout. It’s rare to see the Grizzlies beat a team like this and it’s rare to see...
MEMPHIS, TN
KEYT

Point scores in OT, Lightning-Maple Leafs head to Game 7

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored on a rebound with 1:56 remaining in the first overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs and force a Game 7 in the first round playoff series between the Atlantic Division rivals. Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who blew a two-goal lead for the second time in three nights and trailed 3-2 entering the third period. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 30 saves, nine in overtime, to improve to 18-0 in games following a playoff loss over the past three postseasons. Jack Campbell stopped 32 of 36 shots for the Maple Leafs, who are chasing their first playoff series win in 18 years. Game 7 is Saturday in Toronto.
TAMPA, FL
KEYT

Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

BOSTON (AP) — The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat. There will be back-to-back-to-back seventh games on Saturday that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. There could be even more seventh games on Sunday. Three other series at 3-2 heading into Friday night. The most Game 7s ever in a single round was six in 1992.
NHL
KEYT

Penguins’ Sidney Crosby ruled out of Game 6 against Rangers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will not play in Game 6 against the New York Rangers. Coach Mike Sullivan ruled out Crosby following the team’s morning skate. Sullivan said Crosby was on the ice earlier with skating and skills development coach Ty Hennes. Crosby departed after a hit from New York’s Jacob Trouba in Game 5 on Wednesday and did not return. The team has said only that Crosby has an upper-body injury. Pittsburgh is 2-0 in the only two playoff games it has played without Crosby since he entered the NHL. The Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Boston Celtics
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA
Basketball
Sports
Memphis Grizzlies
KEYT

Doncic, Mavericks cruise past Suns 113-86 to force Game 7

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113-86 on Thursday night to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals. The home team has won all six games, none with a final margin closer than seven points. The deciding game is Sunday in Phoenix. The Mavericks won when facing elimination for the first time in three tries with Doncic, their three-time All-Star. The top-seeded Suns were held to a season low in scoring, regular season or playoffs, for the second time in the series. Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Devin Booker had 19 points.
NBA
KEYT

Phillies score 2 runs in 9th inning, hold off Dodgers 9-7

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs, the Philadelphia Phillies pushed two runs across in the ninth inning after squandering a six-run lead and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7. The Phillies saw their 7-1 lead evaporate after the Dodgers used a four-run eighth to tie the game 7-all. In the ninth, the Phillies scored a run on a wild pitch by reliever Daniel Hudson with the bases loaded. Harper then hit a sacrifice fly to give the Phillies a two-run lead. Hudson (1-3) took the loss. Johan Comargo also homered for the Phillies. Andrew Bellatti (1-0) worked 2/3 of a inning and picked up the win. Cody Bellinger hit a solo home run for the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Matt Grzelcyk Out For Bruins-Hurricanes Game 6; Bruce Cassidy Explains Why

The Boston Bruins will be a little light on blue-line manpower Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. Bruce Cassidy announced Thursday at a press conference Matt Grzelcyk will be out of the lineup when the B’s face off against the ‘Canes in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Cassidy indicated Grzelcyk is battling an injury, but he didn’t disclose the ailment.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Despite missing Ja Morant, the Grizzlies can still defeat the Warriors

The discussion is not about whether or not the Grizzlies are better without Ja Morant. They aren't. They are different, and different in ways that give Memphis rightful hope that it has a puncher's chance at winning this series against the Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies have outplayed the Warriors...
MEMPHIS, TN

