Federal trial for murder of Boston’s Jassy Correia begins

BOSTON — In federal court in Boston, the long-awaited trial of Louis Coleman for the 2019 death of Jassy Correia is finally getting underway.

Coleman is accused of kidnapping Correia outside a Boston nightclub early in the morning of Feb. 24, 2019, and killing her.

In opening statements, prosecutor Elianna Nuzum, showing pictures and videos to the jury, detailed Correia’s final hours, including images of Coleman carrying her body into his Providence apartment hours after he picked her up outside a Boston nightclub.

Coleman allegedly spent the next few days buying cleaning material and conducting web searches about disposing a body, before packing Correia’s body into a suitcase.

That suitcase was located days later in the trunk of Coleman’s car during a traffic stop in Delaware.

Correia’s brother is hoping the trial gives his family answers.

“What’s the reason to make him do that? And why if they did fight, why didn’t he call the police that same night, that same day? Why he put that body in the car and bring it to Providence? All this stuff,” said Joel Correia, Jassy’s brother.

Defense attorney David Hoose asked the jury to keep an open mind. He said whatever happened in the car was not planned or initiated by Coleman.

Jassy Correia’s body was found duct taped and in the fetal position in that suitcase. Prosecutors say she was strangled and that there is evidence of sexual assault.

If convicted, Coleman could get a life sentence.

Testimony resumes Wednesday morning.

