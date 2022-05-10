Man shot, killed at Tchula gas station

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pearl woman was arrested after an eight-week-old baby was left in critical condition after an incident that happened on Thursday, May 12. Pearl police said they were made aware of a woman who had “repeatedly and forcibly” thrown a baby on the road around 2:00 p.m. on North Bierdeman Road. […]
After responding to four auto burglaries on Wednesday, the Vicksburg Police Department is asking the public to be vigilant in securing their vehicles. At 7:25 a.m. Vicksburg Police responded to a residence on Fleetwood Drive. The reporting party advised the vehicle was left unlocked the night prior and multiple items were stolen. The subjects attempted to enter other vehicles on the premises, but those were locked. The incident is believed to have occurred in the early morning hours and is pending further investigation.
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Law enforcement is investigating after a Yazoo City couple said they were kidnapped from their home on Wednesday, May 11. Yazoo City Investigator Richard Brooks said the woman arrived to her home on Cypress Circle around 10:30 p.m. when three to four men in masks rushed her inside the home […]
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A truck driver walked away from a single-vehicle wreck unharmed after his 18-wheeler overturned. The incident happened Thursday morning on I-20, west of Bovina in Warren County. Mississippi Highway Patrol says a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling west, when the driver lost control, causing the...
RENOVA, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Pearly Mae Neal of Renova, Mississippi, in Bolivar County. She is described as a Black woman; 5 feet, 7 inches tall; weighing 195 pounds; with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen...
A body found dead in a Mississippi lake in March has been identified as that of a Booneville man last seen in early February. Prentiss County Coroner Greg Sparks confirmed that the body found in a private area lake on March 18 is that of Byron “BJ” Shumpert, 39.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend.
Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said.
Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday.
Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A hit-and-run was reported at 7:44 a.m. on Cherry Street near Quinn’s Alley on Wednesday. According to Vicksburg Police Department reports, the driver of a company-owned truck reportedly struck a guide pole and left the scene. At 7:54 a.m., the driver was stopped by VPD officers at the intersection...
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – A morning shooting lands an Ackerman woman in jail. Ackerman Police were called to the Milwood Apartments Wednesday morning for a reported shooting. Once there, they arrested Latonya Brown. Brown is charged with Aggravated Assault and Discharging a Firearm within the city Limits. No one...
NATCHEZ — Natchez firefighters responded to a suspicious fire at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at 4 Temah Street, near East Franklin and 4th streets in Natchez. “It was a car fire that started a structure fire,” Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said. “We were able to get there in time to save most of the house, but the car was pretty much gone.”
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was taken to a Jackson hospital Tuesday after authorities said he was shot during a home invasion. Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the man broke into a house on Lawrence Ebenezer Road. The homeowner fired multiple times at the man, hitting him once.
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies need your help finding a stolen car and the man accused of taking it. Nathan Cotton has been accused of taking a white Dodge car. Sheriff Jason Pugh says the vehicle was stolen on Monday night from a home on Highway...
8:18 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to the Exxon gas station on HWY 35 South for a customer that made threats toward workers there. 8:18 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a disturbance in progress on HWY 35 North near the storage buildings and the fire department.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The identity of the body found on Jackson-Raymond Road has been released. Investigators said Isaiah Roderick Evans, 18, of Ridgeland, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Monday, May 2. His body was found on Jackson-Raymond Road near McFarland Road. The case is being considered a homicide investigation. Anyone with […]
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV)- On Tuesday, May 10, a man was arrested in connection to a credit card fraud in Kosciusko. Employees at a local business contacted Kosciusko police about the fraud. They said they suspected that Justin Thornton had used two different credit cards owned by the business. The business reported that Thornton had used the […]
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Part of Interstate 20 in Scott County had to be closed for a time Thursday due to a wreck and fire involving tractor-trailers. It happened in the westbound lanes at mile marker 70 in Scott County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said a fuel spill...
BOLIVAR CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Pearly Mae Neal of Renova. She is five feet seven inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Neal was last seen Thursday, May 12, around 11:30 p.m. on Happy Street...
Three people, including two children, were killed in a car crash in LeFlore County Wednesday evening. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of US-271 and Cut Off Rd, about three miles north of Talihina. According to the crash report, four people were in the SUV when...
A Mississippi State Senator enjoyed his dinner at a Jackson restaurant until he went to the parking lot and found his pick up truck and two handguns were stolen. WJTV in Jackson reports that a white GMC Sierra and two guns owned by District 19 Sen. Kevin Blackwell were stolen Tuesday night from the parking lot at Walker’s Drive-In in the Fondren District in Jackson.
12:00 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on the report of a vehicle at what was reported to be an abandoned residence on Road 711. 6:15 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on the report of a car sitting in the middle of the road with a driver who appeared to be asleep on Road 505.
