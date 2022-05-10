ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

How to make sure our rivers are and will remain clean

 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is the time of the year where hot weather and cool water go hand in hand. If you are heading out to any of the rivers here in the Midlands there are a few important things you should know. Columbia, sits right along the...

Join in the excitement and be a part of the Lake Murray landscape forever

Lake Murray, SC 05/11/2022 - The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board announces the "Welcome to Lake Murray" destination landmark project at the Lake Murray Dam located at Highway 6 and 60. Residents and visitors can buy-a-brick and be a part of this historic project and leave a legacy at Lake Murray.
Saluda, SC
'I was hooked.' SC treasure hunters find hidden secrets in the ground

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — They start early. South Carolina has an unrelenting summer that begins in spring, so treasure hunting starts practically at the crack of dawn. Kandi Cochran Ready of Ninety-Six runs the Facebook group SC Diggers, a metal detecting club, which means she is not just well-versed in the hobby, but is instrumental in setting up hunts for the group.
SC residents: Get free milkweed seeds to help monarch butterflies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As monarch butterfly populations continue to face decline, South Carolina residents are encouraged to help. The South Carolina Wildlife Federation offers free packets of native milkweed seeds to anyone living in South Carolina. The plant is critical to the survival of monarch butterflies, which SCWF says have decreased by 97 percent in the last two decades.
COVID-19 Data Update from the DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reports new Coronavirus number updates as of May 7, 2022. The total amount of COVID-19 related deaths is 17,869 and four in total for the week. The total amount of COVID-19 related cases is 1,481,975 and 4,458...
Carolina Slingshot Rentals -- Business of the Week

Imagine a Corvette convertible falling in love with a motorcycle. If they got married, their offspring would look like a Slingshot. Slingshots are open air vehicles that feature two wheels on the front and one in the back. The bold and flashy vehicles are built for fun, cruising and showing off.
Mark Anthony Brewing to open $490 million brewery in Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A new state of the art brewery is opening in Richland County Thursday. Mark Anthony Brewing said it will bring 310 new jobs to the region when the facility opens. The facility cost over $490 million. The company shared that they're launching the new building to keep up with demand for White Claw Hard Seltzer. The 1.3 million square foot brewery includes a packaging facility.
Fort Jackson to close gates on May 18 to hold joint emergency exercise

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson wants the public to be aware the training base will be closing its gates to visitors on Wednesday, May 18, in order to provide a joint emergency exercise involving an active shooter. Multiple simulated incidents will test the abilities of post officials and local...
Why is the DMV office in Orangeburg closed? Here's the answer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The local DMV office in Orangeburg County is closed until further notice due to staffing shortages. The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says the location on Charleston Highway isn't open to the public. People who need to visit the DMV there are encouraged to go to the agency's offices in Bamberg, St. Matthews, or St. George.
Expert explains recent SC earthquakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two more earthquakes were reported out of the Midlands on Tuesday afternoon. This makes seven in less than two days. The U.S. Geological Survey said both quakes hit near I-20 in Kershaw County just outside Elgin. One was a magnitude 2.9 and the other was a 2.3.
Sumter residents express concerns over the Manning Avenue bridge

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents were able to express their concerns and get answers about the replacement of the Manning Avenue bridge at a meeting on Thursday. The Manning Avenue Bridge was built in 1940. Ken Martin with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), said the bridge is structurally deficient, which doesn't mean its unsafe to travel across, but there are many elements needing replacement.
State Bradford Pear Tree ban: What does this mean for you?

PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - We told you a few weeks ago that the South Carolina Forestry Commission will ban the sales of Bradford Pear Trees in 2024. Many of you have questions about what this means for the trees you already have in your yard. David Coyle, with Clemson...
South Carolina earthquakes aren't likely to stop anytime soon

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Elgin area is seeing another swarm of earthquakes this week – at least seven so far. Prepare to feel a few more. A 3.29-magnitude shake woke people up Monday night in Elgin, in Kershaw County. People felt the tremors from the Georgia-South Carolina state line all the way to Rock Hill. There have been six more since then, plus North Carolina felt an earthquake Wednesday morning.
Smoke Alarm Blitz Coming Soon

Camden Fire Department will resume its neighborhood "smoke alarm blitz" on Saturday, May 21st in the residential area north of Laurens Street and west of Broad Street. This blitz is in coordination with the American Red Cross "Sound the Alarm. Save a Life." Campaign taking place nationwide this month.
Thank you Chip Huggins

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, Rep. Chip Huggins will give his farewell remarks to his colleagues in the SC House of Representatives after 23 years of faithful service to the people of House District 85. As the President of the Irmo Chamber and the voice of the Irmo business community, I am sad to see him go. His involvement and engagement with the Irmo community has been invaluable and we are a better Chamber for it. I will forever be grateful for his counsel and dedication to those he has represented. I never truly understood the depth of sacrifice that is required to be a public servant until I met Rep. Huggins back in 2015. Working alongside his wife, Ginger, over the last 7 years has given me a panoramic view of life in the political realm. If you've ever worked with Rep. Huggins, you know he is never far from his phone. He always responds. Always. He is the absolute definition of constituent service. From answering complaints about slow traffic lights to making sure a new business feels welcomed in our community, Chip never leaves a stone unturned. In 2014, Rep Huggins was named the Irmo Chamber's Ambassador of the Year, our highest honor. Additionally, he has served as a member of our Board of Directors where he worked alongside other Irmo leaders to support and grow our business community.
