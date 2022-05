In April, the Georgia Bulldogs made history when they became the first university to produce five first-round draft picks from the defensive side of the ball. Defensive end Travon Walker was selected No. 1 by the Jaguars, followed by defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Eagles at No. 13. The Green Bay Packers made history of their own, selecting linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt at No. 22 and No. 28, respectively. Those two picks made Green Bay the first team to select two college teammates from the same defense in the first round of the draft. The first round closed with the Vikings taking Georgia safety Lewis Cine at No. 32 overall.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO