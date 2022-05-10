Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Florence, Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river east and south of Pocahontas will be impacted by high water. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening, May 16th, and continue falling to 16.0 feet Wednesday morning, May 18th. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 19.6 Fri 9 AM 18.6 17.9 17.2 FALLING

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO