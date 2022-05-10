ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: North Bay...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Richland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Visitors to the North Shore need to respect the dangers of very high fast moving water. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lake FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, Cook and Lake. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Rivers and streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 836 AM CDT, Heavy rain and snowmelt are causing strong river rises due to excessive runoff. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Rivers and streams draining from the high elevations of the North Shore of Lake Superior from Castle Danger to Grand Portage are running extremely high. Upland areas in Cook and Lake county are experiencing road washouts and closures. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAKE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility 4 to 5 miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility 4 to 5 miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy; Grand Forks .Overland flooding continues across portions of eastern North Dakota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Eddy, Grand Forks and Nelson. In southeast North Dakota, Griggs. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 947 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks AFB, Larimore, Northwood, Lakota, Emerado, McVille, Michigan, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Tolna, Arvilla, Red Willow Lake, Mekinock, Pekin, Kloten, Niagara, Inkster, McCanna and Kempton.
EDDY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The National Weather Service in Marquette MI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt affecting Marquette County. .Two to four inches of rainfall over the past 36 hours led to excessive runoff and rising river levels. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is currently forecast. * WHERE...Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, County Road FX begins to flood * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 11:43:00 Expires: 2022-05-15 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Northwestern to northeastern beaches of Puerto Rico, Culebra, Vieques, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cass, Ransom, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cass; Ransom; Sargent HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Cass, Ransom and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall .Overland flooding continues across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall and Polk. In northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 545 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 951 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Alvarado, Manvel, Oslo, Mekinock, Ardoch, Merrifield, Tabor, Mallory, March, Big Woods, Poland, Key West and Grand Forks Airport.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson .Overland flooding continues across portions of northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 955 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Bathgate, Leroy, Backoo, Glasston, Olga, Noyes, Akra and Joliette.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 6 PM to 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding of about one foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, several blocks of Water Street observe shallow flooding from one half to one foot in depth. The low-lying areas along River Road and adjacent residential roads, south of River Road Park, will begin to flood. Route 133 at Little Mallory Creek may begin to flood. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/08 PM 6.4 1.7 1.5 N/A Minor 14/09 AM 5.7 1.0 1.4 N/A Minor 14/09 PM 6.5 1.8 1.4 N/A Minor 15/09 AM 5.6 0.9 1.3 N/A Minor 15/10 PM 6.7 2.0 1.4 N/A Minor
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 11:43:00 Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aitkin, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued by 1 PM Saturday. Target Area: Aitkin; Crow Wing Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties. For the Mississippi at Aitkin, minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Aitkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, A few homes become surrounded by water in the Cedarbrook neighborhood near Eagle Rd. The Aitkin city park becomes flooded. At 17.0 feet, Pumping begins at the wastewater treatment plant. Sandbagging begins at Aitkin city transformer. Water tops the levees on the North side of Aitkin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Friday was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.4 feet on 04/12/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Aitkin 13.0 14.2 Fri 8 am CDT 14.8 15.5 16.0
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Pender COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Pender County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/06 PM 6.6 2.1 1.9 2 Minor 14/06 AM 5.9 1.4 1.9 3 None 14/07 PM 7.1 2.6 2.0 3 Minor 15/07 AM 5.9 1.4 1.8 4 None 15/07 PM 7.2 2.7 2.0 3 Minor 16/08 AM 6.1 1.6 2.0 3 Minor
PENDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. .The amount of rainfall from the past few days will push the Minnesota River at Montevideo to moderate flood stage later today, and it will approach major flood stage by the end of the weekend. For the Minnesota River...including Montevideo, Morton...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Montevideo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 06/24/2014.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sherburne, Stearns, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sherburne; Stearns; Wright The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. .Recent heavy rains have caused the Mississippi River at St. Cloud to reach flood stage; while the river will slow it`s rise in the next couple of days, moderate flooding is possible. For the Mississippi River...including St. Cloud...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at St. Cloud. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 9.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.3 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.8 feet on 03/30/2009.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Seminole FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Oklahoma, including the following county, Seminole. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 857 AM CDT, At 9 AM, radar indicated most of the heavy rain due to thunderstorms was located between Little and Cromwell. This is also the area that has received the most rainfall this morning, perhaps over 2 inches of rain. - Most of the rain will move east and north of the advised area over the next 30 minutes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Seminole. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okfuskee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 851 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving cluster of thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Radar estimates that between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the past hour. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Boley... Paden Bearden... Castle This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 217.
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK

