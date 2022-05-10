Sign Commemorates McKenzie Lady Rebels’ 1st State Championship Win

Obion County, Tenn. — Obion County Central High School hosted the annual Obion County Schools’ District-Wide Academic Bowl on Tuesday, May 10th. The Academic Bowl, which is sponsored by Obion County Education Association and the Obion County Schools Board of Education, is arranged by the librarians from each school within the district and allows one middle-school team to compete from their respective school. The event consists of 8 matches lasting 15 minutes. If there is a tie, then the match will go into a 3-minute overtime. The questions and answers are bought from Avery Enterprises. The two teams that are left standing, one from the winning bracket and one from the losing bracket, compete at the end for a chance to claim the championship title. This year’s final two were Hillcrest and Black Oak. Hillcrest won the round and was named the 2022 Academic Bowl Champions.

OBION COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO