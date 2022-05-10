Hawks Top Warriors 1-0 In Pitcher’s Duel

The Brewer Witches beat the Ellsworth Eagles 8-7 in 8 innings at Coffin Field in Brewer on Wednesday, May 11th as CJ Atherton doubled on an 0-2 count to score the winning run. Brewer jumped out to a 5-0 lead at the end of the 1st inning, batting around, as Tyler Hellum, Ellsworth's ace wasn't able to record an out. Hellum allowed 5 runs and 1 hit. She walked 4. Hannah Wagstaff came on in relief for Ellsworth and allowed 7 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 14 and walked 7.

BREWER, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO