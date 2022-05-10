ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, ME

Hawks Top Warriors 1-0 In Pitcher’s Duel

By Chris Popper
 2 days ago
The Hermon Hawks edged the Nokomis Warriors 1-0 on Tuesday, May 10th in a pitcher's duel in Newport. Hits were scarce while strikeouts were plenty. Mia Coots was the...

Nokomis Baseball Nips Hermon 6-5

The Nokomis Warriors beat the Hermon Hawks on Monday afternoon 6-5 in Newport. Jacob Neumayer was on the mound to start for the Warriors. He went 5.0 innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 4 and walked 2, picking up the win. Connor Sides got the save, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, which was unearned. He struck out 3.
NEWPORT, ME
Brewer Beats Ellsworth 8-7 in 8 Innings [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches beat the Ellsworth Eagles 8-7 in 8 innings at Coffin Field in Brewer on Wednesday, May 11th as CJ Atherton doubled on an 0-2 count to score the winning run. Brewer jumped out to a 5-0 lead at the end of the 1st inning, batting around, as Tyler Hellum, Ellsworth's ace wasn't able to record an out. Hellum allowed 5 runs and 1 hit. She walked 4. Hannah Wagstaff came on in relief for Ellsworth and allowed 7 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 14 and walked 7.
BREWER, ME
Skowhegan Softball Nips Hampden Academy 1-0

The Skowhegan River Hawks nipped the Hampden Academy Broncos 1-0 in Hampden on Wednesday May 11th despite Danielle Masterson striking out 18. Masterson struck out 18, walked only 1 and allowed 6 hits. Sierra Carey picked up the win for Skowhegan. She allowed 5 hits, 1 walk and struck out...
Bruins Back Home, Beat Hurricanes 5-2 to Force 7th Game

The Boston Bruins earned themselves a seventh game with another dominating performance at home. The problem: The clincher will be at Carolina, where the Hurricanes have been just as unbeatable. "Everybody loves a Game 7," Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said after the Bruins won 5-2 on Thursday night to even...
BOSTON, MA
Varsity baseball coach in Mascoma Valley Regional School District fired

CANAAN, N.H. — A varsity baseball coach in the Mascoma Valley Regional School District has been fired over alleged inappropriate contact with students, officials confirmed. Administrators said the issue was reported two weeks ago and the coach was immediately put on leave before he was ultimately fired on Wednesday.
CANAAN, NH
Watch this 1947 Film That Taught Kids in America About Maine

I am a huge history buff, especially Maine history. If someone invented a time traveling DeLorean, the first place I'd go to is the 40s, the decade my parents were born in. I've always wondered what it would have been like in the era of passenger rail, street cars, downtown shopping and a Maine that was a little less crowded than it is today.
MAINE STATE
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

