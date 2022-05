DALLAS (AP) — Fabio Luisi will conduct a Ring Cycle in concert with the Dallas Symphony in October 2024. Luisi, who became music director for the 2020-21 season, will conduct two performances each of “Das Rheingold” and “Die Walküre” in May 2024, then add “Siegfried” and “Götterdämmerung (The Twilight of the Gods)” that fall, when the first two operas come back for an additional performance from Oct. 13-20, 2024.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO