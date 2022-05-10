ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Farewell to Fanchon! Watch: Family, friends and colleagues send their congratulations!

By Vickie Binkley, Ashley Smith
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fb9vP_0fZYMkr700

INDIANAPOLIS — Fanchon Stinger is retiring from broadcast news after a career of nearly 30 years. Stinger has been at FOX59 since 2010, and has made a profound impact on the community.

The Indianapolis community, Stinger’s family and former FOX59 colleagues shared their messages of gratitude and congratulated her on her move to focus full-time on the nonprofit she founded, Grit and Grace .

Fanchon’s nephew: Jaeken

Angela, Jim and Daniel from FOX59 Morning News

IMS President Doug Boles

Former FOX59 reporter Aishah Hasnie

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich

Nicole Pence, former FOX59 anchor

Lindy, Scott and Britt from FOX59 Morning News

Fanchon’s mom and dad

Ray Cortopassi, former FOX59 anchor

Former second lady Karen Pence

Fanchon’s sister and niece

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
WISH-TV

Am I bow-legged or knock-kneed and why would it matter?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bodies come in all shapes and sizes and all parts have a purpose. In this segment we’re talking about legs. Specifically, two different shapes that are significantly structured differently. In this segment of “Life. Style. Live!” Health Spotlight, I discuss the differences between being bow-legged versus knock-kneed and how each type affects your musculoskeletal system.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Fanchon Stinger Leaving Fox 59: Who Is the Indianapolis Anchor?

Fanchon Stinger is bidding farewell to the news studio after three decades. The veteran anchor announced her retirement from Fox59 and broadcasting in April and wrapped her last day on Tuesday. Her work has made her a beloved member of the Indianapolis community, who doesn’t want to see her go. Fortunately, Stinger will continue to help the local community as she always has. We look back on this Emmy-winning journalist’s outstanding career in this Fanchon Stinger wiki.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

17-year-old Franklin racer is all about family

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The month of May is all about racing here in central Indiana, and racing has been a huge part of a certain champion driver from Franklin, Indiana. Emerson Axsom has been winning trophies in racing for the last 12 years, which is even more incredible when you consider he’s only 17 years old. But for Emerson, racing is all about family, even when he was holding the checkered flag as a 5-year-old.
FRANKLIN, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
wdrb.com

Fuzzy Zoeller opens hotel, restaurant in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel and restaurant in southern Indiana owned by PGA legend Fuzzy Zoeller are now open. The Hilton Garden Inn Jeffersonville and Fuzzy's The 15th Club Food & Spirits restaurant opened Thursday. The restaurant is located inside the 114-room hotel on Water Tower Road, on...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Hungry for new word challenge game? Try Phoodle

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a word game you may not want to play on an empty stomach. Phoodle is a new take on Wordle, the daily challenge where players have six guesses to guess a five-letter word. This time around, each word featured on Phoodle is food-related. So far, winning words include “apple” and “bread.” When […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Fox 59
Fox 59

Le Croissant French Bakery

It's one of the most popular bakeries in central Indiana right now, Le Croissant French Bakery!. Indianapolis city officials approves overtime for …. Business owners, neighbors say, overall, canal is …. UPDATE: Missing Lawrence teen found in New Jersey. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Flora Roberts Award Recipient …
Fox 59

Be Our Guest at Backroads BBQ

Be our guest at Backroads BBQ in Lebanon and West Lafayette and fill up on pulled pork or Mississippi catfish. Hop on to our Be Our Guest deal to get $50 worth of delicious food for only $25. Buy your half-off gift certificate here.
LEBANON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 147 – 2022 Flora Roberts Award Recipient Emma Gausman

WEST LAFAYETTE — Spring Commencement is this weekend, which means it’s time to feature one of Purdue University‘s top students on the podcast. As per tradition on Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels interviews one (or more) of Purdue’s top students and/or featured “Student Responders” on the podcast. This semester’s featured […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

New Noblesville parents receive $1,053, gifts from Fifth Third Bank

Two Noblesville families received $1,053 each from Fifth Third Bank in celebration of babies born May 3, which is Fifth Third Bank’s namesake day. The babies were born at Riverview Health Hospital. The Harts family, parents Madison and Adam and baby Julian, and the Hamrouni family, parents Alae and...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy