BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are concerns across the country tonight about a very contagious and deadly variant of Bird Flu called H5N1. That concern is clear at Fisherman’s Park, which overlooks the Conowingo Dam and is a popular bird-watching spot. “We just like to see them,” Debra Reyes of Harford County said. “It’s exciting when they fly right over your head. You know, that’s pretty cool.” But the normal sights of the park have been obstructed by caution tape and warning signs. “That was the first thing we noticed,” Reyes said. “When I saw all the red tape and I was looking at all...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO