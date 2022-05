A suspect in a recent burglary case has been taken into custody. Isaiah Robertson, an 18-year-old man of Salina, was booked into the Saline County Jail on Tuesday evening in relation to a pair of burglaries and two thefts. He is facing requested charges of two counts of felony theft, two counts of burglary and two counts of contributing to the misconduct of a juvenile among others.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO