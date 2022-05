Former central Illinois Congressman Tim Johnson has died at the age of 75. He was known as a quirky, sometimes caustic, and always energetic public servant. Johnson never lost an election. He represented Bloomington-Normal in Congress for 12 years in an older version of the 13th District before deciding not to run again in 2012. He was a state representative for 24 years and an Urbana City Council member before that, his time in public office dating back to 1971.

URBANA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO