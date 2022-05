Daytona Beach, FL – The region’s top oral and facial surgical practice becomes the only one to reach “Diamond” status for its use of the Yomi® Robotic System in Florida. Florida Oral & Facial Surgical Associates is the only practice in Volusia and Flagler Counties using Yomi and now it’s being listed as a Yomi Diamond Center of Excellence. Two of its doctors are also designated as Yomi Platinum and Diamond Doctors of Excellence.

