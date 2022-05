A Wichita man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for striking a pedestrian in a northwest Wichita neighborhood. 33-year-old Alonso Garcia-Amaya was in court Wednesday to face a charge of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence. He is also charged with a misdemeanor of not having a valid driver’s license. His bond was set at $100,000 and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for May 23rd.

